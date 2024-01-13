Daniel Ricciardo Explains How He Struggled in School for Being a Go Karter – “I Was Trying To Get Respect”

Daniel Ricciardo, known for his candid opinions on various occasions, has once again upheld his fearless attitude. In a recent appearance on Noel Miller’s video, the Australian driver challenged a widespread misconception about Go-karts. During his conversation, the Honey Badger explained that karting involves more complexity and difficulty than some individuals might assume. While recounting his childhood memories, Ricciardo explained the challenges he faced while navigating go-karts.

He said, “If I could swear, I would. It’s really hard. This is the struggle I had at school my whole life. I was trying to get respect by being a go-karter.”

Subsequently, he drew a comparison with his buddies, who chose to engage in more popular sports such as football. Ricciardo emphasized the misconception his friends held about go-karting. The AlphaTauri driver pointed out that they perceived it simply just sitting behind the wheel and driving, which is certainly not true.

In addition, Ricciardo pointed out the physical challenges he faced during his early experiences with go-karting. He mentioned that while go-karting demands physical effort, starting at a young age allows one to gradually adapt to it.

However, Ricciardo while concluding, also acknowledged that as he has gotten older, the occasional return to go-karting now puts a considerable strain on his body.

What else has given Daniel Ricciardo a tough time?

Daniel Ricciardo has been a standout talent in motorsports. However, recently he admitted in an interview that there’s a particular realm within motorsports where he “sucks”. He emphasized the increase in difficulty that shifter karts pose when compared to regular go-karts.

Ricciardo clarified that his experience with shifter karts is limited to testing, as he never actively participated in a race. He said, “When I got into it, the style and I suck. Shift is nowhere. It’s just, I can’t get it. It’s really tough.” Ricciardo also revealed that his challenge with shifter karts comes from not having experience with them while growing up.

Moreover, Ricciardo claims that driving shifter karts is more difficult since drivers must be skilled with small gear ratios. Additionally, he expressed the belief that shifter karts demand approximately 60% more physical intensity than their regular counterparts. Indeed, steering a shifter kart involves mastering higher power, increased braking strength, and greater acceleration than what is typically experienced with a standard TaGkart.

A shifter kart comes with a 6-speed transmission, encompassing gears from neutral to the sixth gear. Unlike other karts that only have brakes at the rear, shifters boast brakes on all four wheels, presenting a notable difference.

In a nutshell, driving a shifter is a demanding task. However, for those keen on exploring this facet of racing, there is a method. Initially, enhancing and introducing complexity to one’s workout routine can effectively prepare the body for the upcoming sensations in the kart.