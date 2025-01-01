Daniel Ricciardo Once Explained Why F1 Kept Him From Having a Family

September 22, 2024, Singapore, Singapore: DANIEL RICCIARDO (AUS) of Visa RB CashApp F1 Team (VCARB) 3 at the 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, which is rumored to be his last race after he scored the fastest lap | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With a jam-packed competitive schedule, athletes find it difficult to spend time with their families and F1 drivers are no exception. They travel all over the world, competing in 24 races in different locations, which makes their lives hectic.

That’s also why Daniel Ricciardo stayed away from having a family of his own. “I’m not there yet,” Ricciardo once revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast when asked if he ever considered settling down.

Because of how time-consuming and dangerous F1 is, he wasn’t sure if he had it in him to be ‘selfish’ at times and ‘shut things out along the way,’ which might even include family.

He also admitted that he struggled to understand how some of his rivals manage to have children without being married, given the demands of the sport they compete in.

Ricciardo lost his place in F1 earlier this year and will be away from the sport for at least a year—unless he has retired for good. This break could give him the opportunity to consider getting married and starting a family of his own. He is currently in a two-year relationship with Heidi Berger, the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard.

It could be time for Ricciardo to consider having a family

Since losing his RB seat to Liam Lawson last year, Ricciardo appears to be interested in taking a break from racing. He hasn’t joined any other racing series and has shared several cryptic posts, hinting that he may be considering an extended hiatus.

Soon after departing the paddock, Ricciardo was spotted wearing a cap with the message : “I’m retired, having a good time is my job“. This may be a significant hint that Ricciardo has no interest in returning to racing anytime soon. If that is the case, it could be the perfect time for the 35-year-old to consider starting a family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Sports F1 (@skysportsf1)

With a total of eight wins, the Australian has had a brilliant career, one that is likely to leave him content with having achieved the best he could with the resources at his disposal. Once he embraces this sense of fulfillment, he can turn his focus to his personal life, which may include getting married and starting a family.