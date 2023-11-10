Daniel Ricciardo Responds to “The Greatest Compliments Ever” After Receiving High Honor From U2 on Las Vegas Stage

Following the incredible success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, the popularity of F1 has blown out of proportion and has encapsulated many celebrities with its fame. Heading to Las Vegas for the first Grand Prix in over 40 years in Sin City, many more celebrities have joined the F1 bandwagon. Ahead of the much-anticipated race, iconic rock band U2 also showed their love for the sport, addressing their band members by the names of some of the best drivers on the grid.

Lead Singer Bono took the opportunity to label himself the ‘Daniel Ricciardo’ of the band as the crowd cheered in support. Appearing on the popular talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ (video uploaded on X by the same), Ricciardo reacted to the clip, claiming it was a “pinch me” moment for him.

“That was like, one of the greatest compliments ever.”

Adding to his statement, Ricciardo said it was another special moment for him in his career as whenever he meets someone famous, whom he likes and they know who he is, the Australian is often feels like he should be fanboying over them instead of it being the other way around. Given Bono is one of the most celebrated musicians of his time, it was an even bigger compliment for Ricciardo, especially because music is an important part of his life.

Daniel Ricciardo rarely goes anywhere without his music

Music plays a crucial role in the lives of millions across the globe, and Ricciardo is one of those people. For him, his headphones and the now-discontinued iPod provide him with a private space where he can be alone with his thoughts. The Australian rarely goes anywhere without his headphones and makes it a point to immerse himself in his favorite songs before taking his place in a car for any session.

Explaining the process, Ricciardo previously revealed that if his qualifying doesn’t go well, he puts on something aggressive to get his blood pumping. However, if he is at the front of the field, the 34-year-old opts for some happy music to keep him calm. With a ‘vintage’ iPod at his disposal, Ricciardo has thousands of songs stored in it, with multiple playlists set up for the most specific of moods. Ricciardo admitted to being scared of even plugging his iPod into his laptop as it might risk damaging the tech that has “five to six thousand songs” stored in it.