mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Sets Up Merch Shop in New York With Iconic “F*ck ‘Em All” Store-Exclusive Hoodie on Sale

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB F1 Team poses with fans during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB F1 Team poses with fans during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Singapore, on September 19, 2024
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After bowing out of F1 at the end of the 2024 Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo has found a lot of time on his hands to pursue his other passions. One such calling of his was his fashion brand ‘Enchante’, which was available to fans only online. But now, the Honey Badger has set his sights on New York as he goes offline with his branded merchandise line.

The 35-year-old recently set up a pop-up store in New York City in conjunction with Shopify. Set up at 131 Greene Street, Enchante took to their Instagram account to share a video of the Australian racing ace giving a tour of the store.

In addition to a collection of his favorite items — like dirt bikes — and posters, the iconic ‘F*ck ‘Em All‘ (FEA) hoodie is also on sale. Speaking about FEA’s significance, he said, “It’s a little bit of fun.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enchanté (@enchante)

The FEA hoodie will be an in-store exclusive as explained by Ricciardo. Over his time in F1, the Honey Badger has made many iconic catchphrases, but the FEA logo is something that has really caught on with his fans.

What are the origins of Ricciardo’s FEA motto?

The F*ck ‘Em All motto has been featured on Ricciardo’s F1 crash helmet many times in the past. Back in 2022, Ricciardo explained the origins of the catchphrase and why it means so much to him.

GPFans had quoted the then McLaren driver as saying, “It’s just something, you have some things. I like to use acronyms to pump me up and honestly, it’s not directed at anyone. It’s just something that I have said for a few years and it just gets me into my happy place.”

Ricciardo might be pumped up to see his Enchante brand grow, now that he has time to make it happen but his main aim will be to sport a crash helmet again with his motto on it. Despite his RB sacking earlier this year, this might happen sooner rather than later.

With FIA and FOM confirming General Motors’ Cadillac-themed F1 entry as the eleventh team on the grid in 2026, reports have strongly suggested that Ricciardo is in contention for a race seat with the American racing organization.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these