Daniel Ricciardo Sets Up Merch Shop in New York With Iconic “F*ck ‘Em All” Store-Exclusive Hoodie on Sale

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB F1 Team poses with fans during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Singapore, on September 19, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After bowing out of F1 at the end of the 2024 Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo has found a lot of time on his hands to pursue his other passions. One such calling of his was his fashion brand ‘Enchante’, which was available to fans only online. But now, the Honey Badger has set his sights on New York as he goes offline with his branded merchandise line.

The 35-year-old recently set up a pop-up store in New York City in conjunction with Shopify. Set up at 131 Greene Street, Enchante took to their Instagram account to share a video of the Australian racing ace giving a tour of the store.

In addition to a collection of his favorite items — like dirt bikes — and posters, the iconic ‘F*ck ‘Em All‘ (FEA) hoodie is also on sale. Speaking about FEA’s significance, he said, “It’s a little bit of fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enchanté (@enchante)

The FEA hoodie will be an in-store exclusive as explained by Ricciardo. Over his time in F1, the Honey Badger has made many iconic catchphrases, but the FEA logo is something that has really caught on with his fans.

What are the origins of Ricciardo’s FEA motto?

The F*ck ‘Em All motto has been featured on Ricciardo’s F1 crash helmet many times in the past. Back in 2022, Ricciardo explained the origins of the catchphrase and why it means so much to him.

GPFans had quoted the then McLaren driver as saying, “It’s just something, you have some things. I like to use acronyms to pump me up and honestly, it’s not directed at anyone. It’s just something that I have said for a few years and it just gets me into my happy place.”

Ricciardo might be pumped up to see his Enchante brand grow, now that he has time to make it happen but his main aim will be to sport a crash helmet again with his motto on it. Despite his RB sacking earlier this year, this might happen sooner rather than later.

With FIA and FOM confirming General Motors’ Cadillac-themed F1 entry as the eleventh team on the grid in 2026, reports have strongly suggested that Ricciardo is in contention for a race seat with the American racing organization.