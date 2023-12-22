Daniel Ricciardo’s Smiley Persona Is Only a Facade to His Beast-Like Day in the Life

In a recent episode of the Pad-Hoc podcast, journalist Nate Saunders provided captivating details about his partnership with Red Bull Racing. He shared an interesting anecdote about accompanying Daniel Ricciardo for the concluding segment of the Grand Tour. Recounting the experience, Saunders vividly portrayed the challenges faced by the Honey Badger during a day in Death Valley.

The journey commenced when Saunders met with Ricciardo and his manager, Blake, at 10 am on the Wednesday before the race weekend. The trio embarked on a unique journey, making their way to the airstrip for what was humorously referred to as their “private jet,” which turned out to be a prop plane.

However, Saunders shared with the hosts that on their way to the plane, Ricciardo candidly voiced his dissatisfaction with the unconventional schedule set for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Reflecting on this the ESPN journalist said, “He wasn’t happy, that his day basically was flight to Death Valley at 11:00 AM and drive across the country get to Vegas, then do a whole day of media day and then try and sleep and the next day do practice. You know, he was saying, you know how ridiculous that was.”

Yet, what stood out was Saunders recounting Ricciardo’s positive outlook despite the demanding schedule. He highlighted that the atmosphere inside the prop plane was jovial, with Ricciardo cracking jokes.

Nevertheless, Saunders also stressed how upon landing in Death Valley, the lack of a phone signal posed an added challenge for both him and Blake. In contrast, Ricciardo relished the experience, likening the arid landscape to the Australian Outback.

Ultimately emphasizing Ricciardo’s dedication to his responsibilities, Saunders pointed out the extracurricular activities that drivers undertake beyond their racing duties. Yet, Saunders shared how Ricciardo, upon arriving at their hotel in Las Vegas, promptly headed to the circuit for interviews. He said, “He jumps in the car and then goes of the circuit does media day.”

Nate Saunders also provided his take on the empathetic nature of Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo boasts an extensive fan base, largely attributed to his exceptional ability to connect with people. His charismatic personality and ever-present smile have endeared him to millions of fans. However, recently, Nate Saunders shed light on another facet of Ricciardo’s charismatic persona.

According to the ESPN journalist, the Honey Badger possesses an empathetic side beyond his amiable reputation in the paddock. During his conversation on the Pad Hoc podcast, Saunders shared a particular incident from his flight with Ricciardo about this.

He revealed how the Australian driver, in a display of empathy, expressed genuine interest in Saunders’ job. According to Saunders, this occurrence unveils a quality of Ricciardo’s character, not commonly observed in many F1 drivers.

While narrating the incident, Saunders said, “He actually spent about 5 minutes on the Jet asking me, ‘So when you’re at a race, what is your routine? Like, walk me through it. What do you do on a Thursday, on a media day, or even on Wednesday?’

The ESPN journalist remarked,” ‘Well, my job is to find the best story. He found it interesting because he always wonders, with so many people around, why everyone writes a story about him every week.”

Saunders concluded that Ricciardo’s personality stands out as one of the rare drivers who genuinely display “empathy”.