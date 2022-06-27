Daniel Ricciardo to produce new Disney-backed F1 TV series

Daniel Ricciardo to be the executive producer of the Disney-backed F1 TV series which will feature on Hulu; the project is still in the infancy stage.

Formula 1 in the past few years has gained popularity immensely. Because of Netflix’s docuseries drive to survive, F1 gained popularity among the new audiences.

After the four successful seasons and another on the way, other production houses also want a slice of this rising popularity. Now, the latest report by The Hollywood reporter suggests Daniel Ricciardo is involved with Disney backed F1 TV series.

The series is likely to be released on Hulu. The Australian driver will help develop a half-hour scripted television show that is set in the world of F1.

Ricciardo for a time being has been a known face in Hollywood and to the American audience. Every time, F1 appears in the United States, the Honeybadger appears in famous TV shows.

From the Ellen show to most recently The Daily Show when he did a trademark ‘shoey’ with host Trevor Noah ahead of the Miami GP.

Daniel Ricciardo and better relations with McLaren

Since arriving at the Woking-based team, Ricciardo has not been at his ideal self. His inconsistent performances propelled Zak Brown to publically say that his contract has a performative clause which can terminate his contract prematurely.

However, Ricciardo didn’t feel bad about Brown’s comments and agreed he has been sub-par with his performances. Since then, the Australian has improved his performances, and Brown says that relations at McLaren with Ricciardo are better than ever.

“We have a great relationship and had dinner a couple of weeks ago in London,” said the American. “We have good laughs together, and enjoy racing together, so the relationship with Daniel has never been better.”

Explaining his comments about a failure to meet expectations, he added: “I was asked a question and I just gave an honest answer. I think Daniel has said the same thing – we are here to try to get towards the front.”