mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Was Very Close to Red Bull Promotion Before Sergio Perez and Liberty Media Came In

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Ricciardo Was Very Close to Red Bull Promotion Before Sergio Perez and Liberty Media Came In

Credits: Imago

Sergio Perez’s poor form over the last couple of months made Daniel Ricciardo the favorite to land the Red Bull seat after the ongoing summer break. However, things took a drastic turn since, with Perez reported to be staying with the Milton-Keynes-based team. Liberty Media, as per sources, played a major role in making this happen.

After the Belgian GP, Ricciardo was spotted talking to RB boss Laurent Mekies and Christian Horner, and he had a spring in his step. It was suspected that things were headed in the right direction and that Ricciardo would return to Red Bull.

However, things came crashing down when Liberty Media interfered. Sources stated that F1’s owners wanted Perez to stay until at least the Mexican GP later this year.

Mexico is one of the most attended races on the calendar, and a lot of it is due to Perez’s presence. Without the Guadalajara-born driver in the paddock, ticket sales could end up getting affected. Plus, Perez’s immense popularity in Mexico overall, and in other parts of Latin America, makes him a valuable commercial asset.

The idea of Ricciardo and Max Verstappen teaming up at Red Bull again was appealing to the F1 community, which has now been left disappointed.

Fans left in disarray as a Ricciardo-Verstappen reunion gets washed away

In Spa last weekend, Ricciardo carried Verstappen’s helmet, and the latter had a bottle of wine in his hand. Together, they made their way out of the paddock. Celebrations had apparently begun for a much-awaited reunion.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to Ricciardo’s reunion with Perez, Helmut Marko revealed that the Perth-born driver would stay at RB.

At the same time, Red Bull going against sacking Perez does not mean that his seat is safe. The Mexican’s form has been woeful, and if this form persists, Red Bull won’t hesitate to pull the plug.

Having Perez on the grid because of his popularity shouldn’t be a problem for F1 and Liberty Media. Four openings for the 2025 season remain. And if Perez leaves Red Bull, he could fill in the seats at one of those teams.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these