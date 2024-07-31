Daniel Ricciardo Was Very Close to Red Bull Promotion Before Sergio Perez and Liberty Media Came In

Sergio Perez’s poor form over the last couple of months made Daniel Ricciardo the favorite to land the Red Bull seat after the ongoing summer break. However, things took a drastic turn since, with Perez reported to be staying with the Milton-Keynes-based team. Liberty Media, as per sources, played a major role in making this happen.

After the Belgian GP, Ricciardo was spotted talking to RB boss Laurent Mekies and Christian Horner, and he had a spring in his step. It was suspected that things were headed in the right direction and that Ricciardo would return to Red Bull.

Helmut Marko’s statement on the mid-season driver situation: “Perez remains. We want to bring him back to the old form. Ricciardo stays too. Nothing will change.” [https://t.co/xd9kRQfShq] pic.twitter.com/CaVaG0VwMD — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 30, 2024

However, things came crashing down when Liberty Media interfered. Sources stated that F1’s owners wanted Perez to stay until at least the Mexican GP later this year.

Mexico is one of the most attended races on the calendar, and a lot of it is due to Perez’s presence. Without the Guadalajara-born driver in the paddock, ticket sales could end up getting affected. Plus, Perez’s immense popularity in Mexico overall, and in other parts of Latin America, makes him a valuable commercial asset.

The idea of Ricciardo and Max Verstappen teaming up at Red Bull again was appealing to the F1 community, which has now been left disappointed.

Fans left in disarray as a Ricciardo-Verstappen reunion gets washed away

In Spa last weekend, Ricciardo carried Verstappen’s helmet, and the latter had a bottle of wine in his hand. Together, they made their way out of the paddock. Celebrations had apparently begun for a much-awaited reunion.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to Ricciardo’s reunion with Perez, Helmut Marko revealed that the Perth-born driver would stay at RB.

so max and daniel leaving the gp together and max posting that video wasn’t random, they were told checo would be replaced. man, I can’t help but feel bad for daniel, this just sucks. — ana³ | F.E.A. (@ritchiardo) July 30, 2024

Everything that happened this past weekend and the overall vibe takes on a whole new edge when you find out Max was told Checo is being replaced, just to be blindsided the next day after Liberty Media intervenes to save their revenue numbers. Cash really is king. https://t.co/XOV1P3Psif — meredith (@mereeedithh) July 30, 2024

At the same time, Red Bull going against sacking Perez does not mean that his seat is safe. The Mexican’s form has been woeful, and if this form persists, Red Bull won’t hesitate to pull the plug.

so you’re telling me during that helicopter ride maxiel thought they were already teammates no one spoke to me!!! pic.twitter.com/0vvk52Yq0z — ac (@aussieprophecy) July 30, 2024

Having Perez on the grid because of his popularity shouldn’t be a problem for F1 and Liberty Media. Four openings for the 2025 season remain. And if Perez leaves Red Bull, he could fill in the seats at one of those teams.