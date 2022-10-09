Daniel Ricciardo will return to Formula One with a new approach according to his agent Nick Thimm

Outgoing McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo’s agent Nick Thimm provides insight on what is the future of the honey badger in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo’s career after Red Bull turned into a downward trend. Despite promising glimpses, he could not achieve his standards in McLaren and Renault.

Hence, with two poor years with McLaren, it was the right decision for the team to part ways with the Australian in August. Alpine’s Oscar Piastri is his replacement.

Ricciardo did have contract talks with plenty of teams after leaving McLaren. However, things did not go as planned with rumors of his salary and ego in the mix.

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to Formula One in 2024?

Daniel Ricciardo is aiming for a 2024 seat after confirming that realistically, he will not get a seat for 2023. He is determined to return believing that this is not the end.

Former F1 drivers found success in other motorsports avenues like IndyCar and LeMans. However, the honey badger wants to stick with Formula One to carve his future in the sport.

Ricciardo will surely be taking inspiration from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton when it comes to longevity in F1. He is currently 33 years old and plans to stick to the sport till he can deliver at the top level.

Also Read: Alpine paid $10 million to buy Pierre Gasly out of his Red Bull contract

The Australian driver’s agent clears the air regarding his client’s F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo’s agent Nick Thimm took to Twitter and addressed his client’s potential future in Formula One. He explains that his client will wait for a team that will make the most of his unique skill set.

Given the decade of experience, Thimm understands that Ricciardo still is capable of delivering top-notch performances in a team. The current option will be a reserve driver duty for the Australian driver if he wants a future in F1.

McLaren can possibly keep Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 season providing him with crucial testing time. Or else, he is free to negotiate with other teams for the same.

Daniel is back in the garage and speaking to his engineer.#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/QyfRI8L3ol — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 9, 2022

Also Read: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton feels privileged to drive around the historic Suzuka circuit