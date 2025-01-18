David Coulthard Explains Why At 43, Fernando Alonso Is Better Than Mercedes’ Michael Schumacher

At the age of 43, Fernando Alonso is still gunning for that elusive third world title and his performances have convinced experts that it is only a matter of him getting the right car for a championship challenge. In comparison, Michael Schumacher’s last stint in F1 with Mercedes also saw the German legend race with the Silver Arrows into his forties.

But the level of performance between the duo is quite contrasting. Schumacher was never in contention to fight for podiums and wins at the same age as Alonso. Former McLaren and Red Bull driver, David Coulthard explains why. Coulthard draws the difference between the approach both these drivers took after their first retirement from the sport.

Alonso retired from F1 in 2018 — instantly jumping into other motorsport disciplines such as Dakar and Le Mans. On the other hand, Schumacher took a three-year sabbatical from racing after retiring in 2006. This is where the Scotsman spots the difference, stating how Alonso still possesses that edge to compete and win.

“I think in comparison to Michael, who stopped and no longer was racing, then went and played in motorbikes and then had a crash and broke a vertebrae [and] then came back to Formula 1. He could still go through the motions he was still, you know, an incredible individual but he just wasn’t as good as he had been before,” he explained.

Fernando Alonso with the double rollover during the Dakar Rally. Drives off like nothing even happened (via @PacoGrandeTVE)pic.twitter.com/Pc1U5AbCGR — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) January 15, 2020

Alonso’s haul of eight podiums in the 2023 season serves as the perfect evidence that the Spaniard can still deliver elite world champion-like performances if he has a competitive car.

Going into the 2025 season, the #14 driver is still eyeing to be racing at the pinnacle of single-seater motorsport for at least another two years. While Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, never really had any ambitions for longevity, Alonso’s drive to keep racing comes from his hunger to increase his championship tally.

Anger drives Alonso to achieve success at Aston Martin

After signing with Aston Martin in 2023, Alonso has seemingly rejuvenated his search for wins and titles. Alonso last won a race at the 2013 Spanish GP and his last championship triumph came in 2006, yet, the #14 driver has committed himself to see his third title come with the Silverstone-based team in 2026.

According to Coulthard, this motivation, desire, and strength comes from a place of anger for underachieving in this sport for so many years. “Why I think Fernando is so strong is [because] he’s angry. He’s angry that he’s only got two World Championships and that anger is what drives him to still have the need,” he adds on the Formula for Success podcast.

Alonso’s last title win in 2006 saw him move to McLaren for 2007. A year of turmoil ensued with a rookie by the name of Lewis Hamilton that saw him move teams once again. A few years in the midfield with Renault saw him finally make the move to Ferrari in 2010.

At the Scuderia, Alonso tasted success but missed out on championships by the smallest of margins. Then, he made a blockbuster move back to McLaren in 2015 — becoming the highest-paid driver in F1. Glory did not follow money, as Honda’s ill-fated partnership with McLaren meant Alonso languished in the midfield until 2018.

After a sabbatical from the sport, Alonso re-joined the F1 grid in 2021 with Alpine. Now, his move to Aston Martin (with whom he has been driving since 2023) seems to finally be shaping up into a title bid with Adrian Newey and a works Honda engine deal all set to work together in 2026.