David Coulthard Makes Bizarre ‘No Girlfriend Before F1’ Claim

David Coulthard was pretty recognizable during his days of racing in F1, which in his words, made his dating life easy. But the Scottish driver reportedly had an eventful history on that front before his debut in the pinnacle of motorsport, something he claimed to be untrue in a recent radio segment.

A fan named Martin had left a text for the host of The Chris Moyles Show, which stated that he had broken into Coulthard‘s car back when his then-girlfriend left the keys inside. Initially, Coulthard just laughed and said, “I have no recollection of that.”

When the host further revealed that the fan’s story stemmed from his F3 days, the former Red Bull driver went on to make a surprising admission. “I’m gonna question if that’s true because back in Formula 3, nobody knew me, and therefore I didn’t have a girlfriend.”

While Coulthard could be right about the fact that not many knew him, records show that he did in fact have someone by his side then. The former Red Bull driver had made his British F3 debut in 1991 for Paul Stewart Racing, which was the same year he also began a relationship with Canadian model Andrea Murray.

There are several pictures of the two, and they continued dating all the way until 1997 when Coulthard made his way to McLaren. As for him stating he didn’t have a girlfriend back then, it could very well have been a joke. Just after making that claim, he sarcastically said, “Somehow it became easier to get a girlfriend when I got to F1.”

Coulthard’s relationships were always public and very much under the spotlight. After breaking up with Murray, he dated Victoria Hervey and then got engaged to Heidi Wichlinski. When his wedding broke off in 2001, he dated Simone Abdelnour till 2005 and then got married to Karen Minier in 2013, before divorcing in 2021.

Recently, Coulthard got engaged once again to 31-year-old Swedish model Sigrid Silversand. Certainly, finding partners became much easier for Coulthard after he became a star in F1.