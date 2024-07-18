David Croft Buys $7,500 Watch to Celebrate F1’s Rich Legacy Crafted by Historic Brand

Veteran F1 commentator David Croft bought a $7,500 timepiece from Brooklands Watches (£5,754.00) earlier this year. The watch he bought was the Triple-Four Limited Edition Racing Chronograph. Two months later, Croft returned to the watchmaker to get a new experience.

The 54-year-old was keen to understand how the watchmaker produced his timepiece. As a result, he decided to visit the Brooklands Museum. At the Brooklands Museum, Croft came across the car that legendary watchmaker Sir Terence Conran took inspiration from when he produced the Triple-Four Limited Edition Racing Chronograph.

Conran took inspiration from the legendary Napier-Railton, a car that achieved the circuit’s all-time lap record in 1935. And Croft reveals that even then the lap times were recorded by this watch to the nearest thousandth second.

At the time Croft bought the watch, he gave three reasons for selecting this legendary timepiece. The Briton said, “It was at Brooklands that we first timed lap times down to a thousandth of a second and we still time lap times down to a thousandth of a second in F1“.

The second reason Croft decided to buy the Triple-Four Limited Edition Racing Chronograph is because of the detail of the watch. Croft explained how Conran has carefully produced this legendary timepiece. And last but not least, Croft bought this watch simply because he is a fan of British designs.

David Croft did more at the Brooklands Museum

Another reason why the Triple-Four Limited Edition Racing Chronograph is iconic is that it is the last timepiece that Conran produced before his demise. Therefore, Croft perhaps was keen to visit the Brooklands Museum to understand the history behind the production of this watch.

During his visit to the museum, Croft also drove the Baby Bugatti. As per Brooklands Watches’ Instagram handle, he set a “blistering lap” time in it.

Soon after, David Croft also drove a plane on the Concorde simulator. He was assisted by Chief Concorde Pilot Mike Bannister.