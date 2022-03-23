“Demonstrate that you are keeping up” – F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali fires warning shot to traditional circuits like Monaco and Spa

“Demonstrate that you are keeping up” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali wants traditional circuits like Monaco and Spa to up their game if they want to continue being a part of the F1 calendar.

The new circuits that have come up over the last few seasons have produced impressive races, all in all. The infrastructure is top-notch, allowing for a more wholesome experience for everyone concerned.

But the traditional circuits like Spa, Monza, Monaco, and Silverstone still maintain their charm, all producing fascinating races.

This might not be enough for them to stay on the calendar, though, as F1 is expecting brand new circuits to join the calendar in the coming seasons, as per Stefano Domenicali.

“The process has actually already started.

“There are some promoters who have expiring agreements, and probably some of the current grands prix will no longer be part of the calendar. Others will remain but in a different form, such as rotating between different tracks.

“Soon the choices we are making will be announced, and you can expect some new grands prix. However, it is still not easy to plan everything in advance.

“If we take for example China, we will have to try to understand what will be the situation regarding the COVID issue in the future, as we did last year in view of 2022.

“We know we have to balance the arrival of new races with historic grands prix, and tracks that must continue to be part of our calendar.

“The arrival of offers from new promoters has an advantage for the F1 platform, and that is to force the organisers of traditional grands prix to raise their level of quality, in terms of what they offer the public, and infrastructure and management of the event.

“It’s not enough to have a pedigree anymore. You also have to demonstrate that you are keeping up.”

