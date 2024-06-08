“Depends On Who He is Avoiding”: Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez Give Their Take on Fernando Alonso’s Superstition

Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso shared some of his superstitions as a driver. He revealed that he tries his best to avoid certain people before suiting up for a race, which is something Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez have contrasting opinions about.

Perez admitted that he doesn’t have a superstition of his own, but is quite fond of the Oviedo-born driver’s. As quoted by silverarrows.net, he said,

“I don’t have one, but I really like the one from Fernando to avoid certain people before you jump in the car“.

Hamilton meanwhile, didn’t jump on the bandwagon right away. He added that whether it is nice or not “depends” on who Alonso is trying to avoid.

Perez believes that staying away from the cameras before a race would be a good idea. But since F1 drivers are seldom left alone, he would prefer not to focus on the same much and would look to keep things simple instead.

When asked if he had any superstitions of his own, Perez said no. Hamilton, however, had his share of them. In fact, he faced more trouble than benefits before managing to get rid of them.

Lewis Hamilton once revealed what superstition he got rid of

Hamilton’s superstition came to light ahead of the 2024 Chinese GP. In an interview with GQ, the seven-time World Champion said,

“When I was younger, I had a ritual, like I have to get in the car in a certain way, I had to prepare a certain way. But I remember many years ago when I was like 17, I missed one of the steps, and I made mistakes, so I got rid of it“.

After getting into F1 in 2007, Hamilton never developed any new superstition. Taking the Mercedes driver’s glittering career into account, it is fair to say that his performances or results haven’t been impacted in any way whatsoever.

Today, he is the most successful F1 driver of all time, having won 103 races. He also has 104 pole positions, which is the most out of anyone in F1 history. The only record he is yet to break is that of becoming the driver with the most number of World Championships; for which he is tied with Michael Schumacher at seven.