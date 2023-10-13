Despite Crowning Lewis Hamilton an “Icon” Red Bull Engineer Responds to Scathing Interrogation From Team LH44

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the most influential driver away from the F1 tracks. The Briton has used his platform perfectly to raise awareness about various sensitive topics around the world of motorsports. Diversity and inclusivity have been the most prominent among these topics as the 7-time world champion leads the charge to bring about a positive change in the sport.

After noticing the lack of diversity in a season-end photo in 2019, Hamilton decided to fight the underrepresentation, which wasn’t only limited to the drivers but extended to the staff, too. In the years to come, he decided to form The Hamilton Commission. Following the same, more black people have become a part of the sport and have shown their gratefulness to the Briton, with Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas once addressing Hamilton as an “icon” for all he’s doing for the community.

Nicholas fends off backlash from Lewis Hamilton fans with a subtle response

Life as a Red Bull or a Mercedes team member is never easy. One is under constant scrutiny and often comes under unwarranted attack from fans of the opposing team. Something similar happened with Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas, who recently appeared in an interview with Sky Sports F1. While there, the mechanic heaped praises on Hamilton, who has single-handedly led the charge to increase diversity and inclusivity not only in F1 but through the world of motorsports.

“We are starting to see some of those missions come to fruition now. Mission 44 has been doing a great job of promoting sport to people who, traditionally, haven’t had any interest in it or haven’t been given advice on how they can break into the sport.”

However, Nicholas soon came under fire from ‘Team LH44,’ who deemed Nicholas was trying to ride off of Hamilton’s achievements and asked him what his team had done.

https://twitter.com/sammmmmm727517/status/1712541593952211191

https://twitter.com/tweetingshak/status/1712503135032562079

In response, Nicholas chose to not use his words but to show the initiatives taken by Red Bull to give back to the community. He attached a link to Red Bull Racing’s Education Centre, which will be at the Red Bull Tech Campus in Milton Keynes.

Red Bull also working towards helping the community

Given its global reach, Red Bull has taken major steps to use their influence to bring about a positive change in the lives of people via various initiatives. One such initiative is the ‘Drive for Change’ strategy that focuses on diversity and inclusion to ensure their workplace represents the entire society and not just one aspect of it. Under the same umbrella comes their latest Education Centre, which will open on the same grounds as their technology camp.

https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1691458539833970688

Set to open in 2024, the center will target 9 to 14-year-olds as they hope to open the world of motorsports to a wider demographic and show them that these sports are more than just racing. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics will be key subjects where the students will receive specialization. The center’s mission is to encourage young students to pursue these subjects and their passion beyond the GCSE level, where research suggests more than half of the diversity is lost.