Charles Leclerc Digs up the Past to Recall His Childhood Days of Karting Alongside George Russell and Alex Albon

Away from his on-track exploits, Charles Leclerc is also famous for his online streams, much like some other drivers on the current F1 grid. The Monegasque driver’s latest online stream (as seen in the video clip uploaded on X by Clara) saw him recalling a special memory from his childhood days,

Streaming while playing the popular motorsports game Assetto Corsa on his racing rig, Leclerc recalled a karting team known as ‘Intrepid Team,’ which housed the driving trio comprising of Leclerc, George Russell, and Alex Albon. Max Verstappen would also go on to become a part of the karting team before making it big in F1.

When Leclerc became a part of the racing program, the decision came in conjunction with his manager, Nicolas Todt. His racing program primarily focused on the WSK Master and Euro Series. The Champions Cup in Canada was also an important series, while they also paid attention to the CIK World Cup and the Monaco Kart Cup.

Talking about Leclerc’s days at the Program, Intrepid Team’s founder said Leclerc was always an extremely intelligent driver, who could create opportunities for himself by handling disadvantageous situations well. He added Leclerc was always a silent character who had the ability to store data well and implement things in his driving style quickly, which is also evident when he drives for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc gearing up for an important season

After a lengthy wait, Ferrari recently announced the contract extension of Leclerc for several more seasons, ensuring that the Monegasque driver will be with the team when the regulation changes kick in. Given Leclerc’s dedication to the team, it is hardly a surprise that they wanted to secure his services before making any decisions about the future of Carlos Sainz.

Following a somewhat resurgent 2022 season, the Tifosi had their hopes running high for the 2023 season, but the team’s performances took a serious tumble in the first half of the season. Down and out, Ferrari dug deep to find their lost form and soon secured valuable points.

However, it was too little too late, as Mercedes was able to secure P2 in the constructors’ championship. Given the same, the onus now falls on Ferrari to hand Leclerc a car worthy of fighting at the top, and the Monegasque needs to do his best to ensure he squeezes out the maximum points possible from every race to keep the championship hunt on.