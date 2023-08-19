Despite His Family Having $250,000,000, Lando Norris’ Book Reveals He Never Spent More than $1,200 on Himself until Very Recently

Apart from his $20,000,000 a year salary, Lando Norris comes from a very wealthy family, with his father having a valuation of around $250,000,000. Despite having that much wealth at his disposal, according to his biography, he revealed that he never spent more than $1,200 on himself.

Norris revealed this when he first spoke to the media after signing for McLaren back in 2019. The Woking-based outfit arranged for a press conference, where they unveiled him to the world.

This, however, is a four-year-old incident. Today, he is one of the wealthiest athletes in F1 and for sure, has changed his lifestyle. Talking about his past, Norris revealed that he never had to spend a lot of money on himself

Lando Norris on his most expensive purchase to celebrate success

During the press conference, Norris was asked if he had celebrated his promotion to the pinnacle of motorsport by splashing cash. To this, the McLaren driver revealed that he just bought airbrush equipment for himself.

Talking about this, he said, “I don’t tend to buy fancy stuff anyway. I don’t think I’ve ever spent over £1,000 [$1,200] on anything out of my own money.” Following this, he added, “The most expensive thing I have ever bought is airbrush equipment for my painting.”

However, this is all history as Norris seems to have moved past it. Once a promising rookie, today Norris is being tipped as a future world champion and regarded by many as the driver who will lead McLaren back to glory.

Coming into 2023, Norris is now a star driver

The ongoing season is Norris’ fifth season in a row. He has spent the entirety of his F1 career with McLaren so far, and has established himself as a top driver. Hence, it is no surprise that McLaren pays the Bristol-born driver $20,000,000 a year.

Lando Norris, who has a net worth of $25 million, has multiple McLaren cars such as the 720s, 570 GT, etc. Furthermore, he also bought a home in Monaco in December 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

By growing a a driver and increasing his net-worth, Norris has also learned to spend a lot of money on himself. Chances are, he will sign an even bigger contract in the coming years, which will all but increase his spending.