Why Mercedes Denied Lewis Hamilton From Overtaking George Russell Despite Having Faster Tyres in 2023 Saudi GP?

Lewis Hamilton was visibly frustrated after the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. The Briton finished the race P5 after starting P7 but struggled to find pace with the Mercedes W14. But the race showed a developing change in the power dynamic within the team.

The 7-time world champion was heard complaining about not being given a favourable setup, unlike George Russell. And neither was he allowed to gain track position despite having faster tyres.

Both drivers were seen battling on track for P4. But in the end, Mercedes did not give team orders to favour the 7-time champion’s race. Instead, the team allowed Russell to freely race his experienced teammate.

The move might have left the 103 GP winner feeling disrespected. But according to Mike Elliot, that’s how the team naturally operates.

Why Mercedes did not give team orders to George Russell?

Following Lance Stroll’s retirement on lap 17 of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, the safety car was brought out. Mercedes decided to bring in both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for their routine Pitstop.

Lewis Swapped his pair of Hard tyres for Mediums. While Russell did the opposite and was fitted with a set of hards. But despite having a pace advantage over his teammate the 7-time World Champion was not given a preference from the Mercedes Pitwall.

Mercedes Technical Director Mike Elliott reasons that although the Briton had the faster tyres, he wouldn’t have had a speed advantage in the long run. And that’s why the team did not dictate any orders.

Elliott answered that because the safety car ended early, it was going to be a long final stint. Therefore the Hards of Russell would have been faster despite the initial disadvantage.

He added, “Though, Lewis was capable of pushing George, he couldn’t have done so at the end. When considering the entire race, it was unclear which tyre would be faster or slower.”

Lewis Hamilton is free to race Russell

Mike Elliott claims that Mercedes would not give team orders to Lewis Hamilton or George Russell. And the situation wasn’t deemed necessary for intervention.

He clarified, “We have always let our drivers race. That’s just the way we have operated as a team.” Unless the Championship lead or Race win is at stake, the duo are free to push each other.

Needless to say, the mood at the Brackley-based team isn’t good. The team are nowhere close to Red Bull in terms of competition. And are most likely already out of the championship battle.

The difference between Red Bull and Mercedes cars was seen when Max Verstappen overtook both cars with ease. The Dutchman started the race P15 but fought his way through the grid to come 2nd.

However, Elliott claims Mercedes is relentlessly working to close the gap. The team could see improvements in speed as the upgrades kick in later on in the season. But catching up to the defending champions looks unlikely.