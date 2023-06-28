Despite Promise in Silverstone Upgrades, Toto Wolff Confesses Max Verstappen’s Advantage Against Mercedes Is “Too Big” to Cover in a Season

Red Bull has been unstoppable this season, with Max Verstappen spearheading the attack. The Austrian team has won all the 8 races so far, which gave them a mammoth lead in the championship. So much so that the Austrian team’s advantage, both in constructors and drivers’ championships, can’t be covered in a single season despite other teams’ advancements. Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff also believes that Verstappen’s lead is too big to put under pressure.

Advertisement

Wolff has recently opened up on the vast upgrades Mercedes are going to bring in Silverstone. Apart from announcing Lewis Hamilton’s contract, the Silver Arrows boss also hinted that the Brackley brigade might secure a win at Silverstone. The claim by Wolff hyped the Mercedes fans as their last upgrade, which they brought in Monaco, has resulted them in finishing on podium places.

Advertisement

Silverstone being their home Grand Prix and a venue that has always been very successful to them, the Brackley-based team is working on upgrades after the recent floor and sidepod restructuring.

Nevertheless, keeping aside the chase for the lead, are Mercedes in a position to threaten Red Bull for the win in Silverstone? Wolff reveals.

Wolff believes Verstappen is way ahead of them to catch

The Silver Arrows boss has recently opened up on the advancements Mercedes are going to make in the future and subsequently lingered on the gap to Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Wolff stated as published by Sportal.it, “In general, the steps are getting bigger and bigger. I think we’re making good progress, but I think Max’s advantage is still too big to think we can put it under pressure.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesNewsUK/status/1670786413233598464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Even after having the same start as of 2022, the Silver Arrows improved their performance by quite a margin. And if this rate continues, Formula 1 might get to see yet another Red Bull vs Mercedes tussle next season.

Mercedes’ pinpoints 2024?

Currently, Verstappen is leading the championship with 195 points after eight races. This, in fact, is more than what Hamilton [102] and Russell [65] have picked up together.

With the defending champion being out of reach, the target to match them will surely start from next year. After restructuring the W14 from zero sidepod and making useful improvements, the Silver Arrows indeed look to have hit the sweet spot.

All in all, the Brackley-based team will try their best to reignite the title rivalry with the defending champions. They will also look to help Hamilton do the same with Verstappen, as the latter thinks the revitalized title fight with the former will be a good thing for the sport.