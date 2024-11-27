“Maybe This Will Be His Last Contract”: Jenson Button on Max Verstappen’s Future

Max Verstappen won his fourth World Championship after finishing ahead of rival Lando Norris in Las Vegas last weekend. It was a given, but sealing the deal officially made him one of the best in F1 history, and with his whole career ahead of him, Verstappen can aim to shatter every single record. However, he has hinted many times that he doesn’t plan on staying F1 for too long.

Jenson Button recently discussed the 27-year-old’s future on the Sky Sports F1 podcast. About a potential retirement, Button stated that it does not appear to be on the immediate horizon. However, 2028—the year his current deal with Red Bull runs out—could turn out to be his final year in the pinnacle of motorsports.

“Who knows, maybe this will be his last contract in Formula 1,” the 2009 World Champion said. “He’ll see out his contract and move away.” It may seem baffling that a driver who has achieved so much and is expected to enjoy even greater success in the coming years could consider walking away.

Max: “24 races is a lot, I know that I cannot do that forever. I love racing, I love competing at the highest level, but there will be a day that I just want to relax a bit more, you know? You only live once.” “At your end of 30’s, 40’s, naturally your body is already declining… pic.twitter.com/j5cuObOgxK — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) November 24, 2024

Yet, Verstappen doesn’t sound as motivated as those around him believe. After sealing his title win at the Las Vegas GP last Sunday, he insisted that he wouldn’t be chasing Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher’s record of seven World Championships. It requires a lot of effort and ‘momentum’ whereas he is content with what he has achieved.

Verstappen has also been vocal about wanting a life outside the cockpit of an F1 car. There are multiple avenues in life he has yet to explore, and the long F1 calendar prevents him from doing so.

He made it clear that several factors would determine whether or not he chooses to continue competing in F1. First and foremost is the media side of things. The Dutch driver is not a fan of the entertainment aspect of the sport, which he has criticized several times over the years. Additionally, if the 2026 regulations don’t meet his expectations, he could say goodbye.

Where will Verstappen go after his F1 retirement?

Verstappen may leave F1, but he wouldn’t be hanging his racing helmet anytime soon, Button insisted. He explained how the Red Bull driver is a racer at heart and would dedicate his life to racing. An avid sim-racer, Verstappen has big plans of making it more mainstream, and getting newer talents to motorsports through that.

The four-time world champion has often considered transitioning into endurance racing. Button believes that once Verstappen retires from his F1 career, he will likely compete in prestigious events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona. “He will be racing for a very long time,” he said.

The #1 driver has also previously explained that he wants to establish his own GT3 team, providing aspiring sim racers with the opportunity to transition into real-world racing.

When it comes to endurance racing, Verstappen has many options. His father, Jos, is an active endurance driver, and the likes of Fernando Alonso have expressed a desire to team up with the Dutchman on the prestigious podiums of endurance racing as well.