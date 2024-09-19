“Do Something Else Maybe”: Max Verstappen on Singapore GP Being Daniel Ricciardo’s Last Race

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career ending soon. The rumors suggest VCARB might be replacing the Australian with Liam Lawson after the Singapore GP itself. Word reached mainstream media and his old teammate Max Verstappen was asked to comment on it. The Dutchman interestingly did not see it as the end of the world and had a nonchalant outlook.

Currently, rumors say the official confirmation about Ricciardo being replaced may come after the Singapore race weekend. After biding his time on the sidelines, Lawson may finally get his full-time F1 chance starting from the 2024 United States GP. With Ricciardo’s exit becoming an increasingly likely scenario, Verstappen expressed his viewpoint.

The Dutchman said, “He’s achieved a lot, more than anyone could ever dream of. Even if it’s his last race, he can look back at something amazing that not many people can achieve. And do something else maybe? Many other racing series? Maybe chill back at the farm?“

Max on Danny Ric: “He’s achieved a lot, more than anyone could ever dream of. Even if it’s his last race, he can look back at something amazing that not many people can achieve. And do something else maybe? Many other racing series? Maybe chill back at the farm?”#SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/roX8z1Jko7 — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) September 19, 2024

A surprisingly subdued reaction from the reigning champion toward his friend’s early and untimely exit. However, this has become common knowledge so much so even the Honey Badger has come to terms with it. So, when asked if Singapore will be the last F1 race, Ricciardo highlighted the grey area he’s in despite wanting to continue.

As quoted by Planet F1, he said, “Look, I would say no, but also we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it’s nothing new in some ways. I don’t want to also be like: ‘Oh no. 100 per cent [safe], I’ll bet all my house on it.’ I’ve been around too long.”

Big focus and interest in Daniel and his future here in Singapore. Interesting to see media reps from both VCARB and RBR with him in the media pen. Says he genuinely has no news for short or long term but contractual dates mean there will be a decision after this weekend. pic.twitter.com/zetTdgMM4b — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) September 19, 2024

Will Buxton also interestingly revealed on X how there even a Red Bull media representative was present during his first media interaction in Singapore. It’s all extremely volatile at the moment but a big announcement is expected.