mobile app bar

“Do Something Else Maybe”: Max Verstappen on Singapore GP Being Daniel Ricciardo’s Last Race

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Do Something Else Maybe": Max Verstappen on Singapore GP Being Daniel Ricciardo's Last Race

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career ending soon. The rumors suggest VCARB might be replacing the Australian with Liam Lawson after the Singapore GP itself. Word reached mainstream media and his old teammate Max Verstappen was asked to comment on it. The Dutchman interestingly did not see it as the end of the world and had a nonchalant outlook.

Currently, rumors say the official confirmation about Ricciardo being replaced may come after the Singapore race weekend. After biding his time on the sidelines, Lawson may finally get his full-time F1 chance starting from the 2024 United States GP. With Ricciardo’s exit becoming an increasingly likely scenario, Verstappen expressed his viewpoint.

The Dutchman said, “He’s achieved a lot, more than anyone could ever dream of. Even if it’s his last race, he can look back at something amazing that not many people can achieve. And do something else maybe? Many other racing series? Maybe chill back at the farm?

A surprisingly subdued reaction from the reigning champion toward his friend’s early and untimely exit. However, this has become common knowledge so much so even the Honey Badger has come to terms with it. So, when asked if Singapore will be the last F1 race, Ricciardo highlighted the grey area he’s in despite wanting to continue.

As quoted by Planet F1, he said, “Look, I would say no, but also we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it’s nothing new in some ways. I don’t want to also be like: ‘Oh no. 100 per cent [safe], I’ll bet all my house on it.’ I’ve been around too long.”

Will Buxton also interestingly revealed on X how there even a Red Bull media representative was present during his first media interaction in Singapore. It’s all extremely volatile at the moment but a big announcement is expected.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these