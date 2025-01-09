mobile app bar

“Don’t Worry, Andrea”: McLaren Boss Recalls How Team Members Had His Back Amid Stressful Title Chase

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

2024 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Lando Norris and Andrea Stella of McLaren F1 Team

2024 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Lando Norris and Andrea Stella of McLaren F1 Team
After a season full of ups, downs, and what-ifs, McLaren ended its 26-year-long wait for championship silverware by lifting the Constructors’ title in Abu Dhabi in December. They battled with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari, who, despite being slower in most races, never let the Woking-based squad breathe.

From the outside, the pressure was on McLaren, who were widely expected to win owing to their superior mechanical package which came as a result of strong development behind the scenes. However, Racing Director Randeep Singh explained in a McLaren YouTube segment that it wasn’t particularly stressful since each team member knew what they had to do.

Andrea Stella further explained how everyone on the team had each others’ backs, making the seemingly daunting job more calming. Actually, the team members were coming to me and saying ‘don’t worry Andrea’, we just keep doing what we’ve been doing,” the Team Principal recalled.

McLaren started the season on a relatively slow note, but after Lando Norris‘ win in Miami in May, it became evident that they had become the fastest. Since then, their main aim had become to lift the title, something they succeeded in, much to the jubilation of the success-starved individuals associated with the papaya squad.

Stella lauded the individuals within the outfit who showcased leadership qualities throughout the season. The Italian termed this as their greatest strength.

Perfect example of a championship-winning team

McLaren had spent a huge chunk of the mid-2010s slogging in the midfield due to a poor powertrains package that left them handicapped. Financially too, the team was struggling and it was Zak Brown, CEO, who pulled them out of the slump when he took over the position in 2018.

Most of McLaren’s team members lacked prior championship-winning experience, which is why 2024 became a season of learning from their mistakes. On more than one occasion, they made errors on the pit wall, leading many experts and pundits to question their readiness for victory.

However, the team turned the tide with each passing Grand Prix, ultimately becoming a bona fide title contender. This was evident at the season finale in Abu Dhabi when the championship was on the line.

On the pit wall, they executed the perfect strategy. In the cockpit, Norris kept his focus and won the race despite pressure from Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, with Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc close behind. Even the pit crew performed at their best, delivering a decisive pit stop for Norris to maintain his lead over Sainz. In the end, McLaren finished 14 points ahead of Ferrari.

