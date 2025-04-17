mobile app bar

Esteban Ocon Pitches Cheaper Alternate to Karting to F1 Aspirants by Citing Lewis Hamilton’s Success Story

F1 Grand Prix Of Japan Esteban Ocon of France and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari look on before the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, on April 6, 2025

While motorsport might be one of the most popular sports in the world right now, there is a massive monetary barrier that stops many young children from getting into it. To start off, the grassroots of motorsport — karting — is incredibly expensive.

Esteban Ocon himself faced this huge hurdle when he was trying to make a career in motorsport. Since the Frenchman did not come from an affluent household, his family spent every single penny they had to ensure that he was able to live his dreams.

With Ocon having seen the sacrifices his family made firsthand, he has explained what can be a cheaper alternative to karting. He made this revelation on the most recent episode of the Beyond the Grid podcast when host Tom Clarkson asked him if aspiring racers can take part in remote-controlled racing since karting was so expensive.

Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon planned a remote control car race a while back, today they actually got to do it in the pit lane
Ocon believes that RC racing can indeed be an option, as the 2025 grid already has two drivers who made their way into F1 by taking part in it. The Haas driver revealed how both seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri plied their trade in that discipline before moving into actual go-karts and cars.

“Exactly, he [Piastri] is Australian champion. Well, Lewis is the same. You know, he started with RC cars as well. It’s your eye and perceiving what the car does,” explained Ocon.

The former Alpine driver revealed that he shares his passion for motorsport through the common love for RC cars that Hamilton also has. The duo of Ocon and Hamilton also got to race RC cars together on track during the 2023 Japanese GP weekend.

And if one were to go into the archives, it was actually Hamilton‘s affinity with RC cars that helped his father, Anthony, identify his talent for real racing cars. Now, that story is left for history as the #44 driver has carved out a niche for himself as one of the greatest drivers to ever grace the storied rostrum of Formula 1.

