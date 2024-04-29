Despite a Chance to Win $535, Max Verstappen Denies to Emulate Valtteri Bottas’s Stylish Hairdo

Max Verstappen likes to keep it simple and doesn’t try anything fancy with his clothes or his hairstyle. He displayed the same demeanor during one of his streaming interactions with his friend. Verstappen’s friend was willing to offer him $535 (€500) to grow a mullet. For the unaware, the mullet is an Australian hairdo that Valtteri Bottas has often started to sport since 2023. However, the Red Bull champ refused to emulate him.

As seen in a video on Twitter (now X), Verstappen is doing sim racing as usual while streaming on Twitch and chatting with his friend simultaneously. He replied, “I think I’ll have the same discussion as you had”.

The 26-year-old perhaps highlighted how his friend had to discuss with his partner for such decisions. So, Verstappen may have to discuss with Kelly Piquet before he decides to grow a mullet. Nonetheless, as mentioned earlier, the three-time champion is not a big fashionista or an individual to experiment too much with his looks.

Verstappen often wears the Red Bull merchandise and clothing besides his race gear during Grand Prix weekends. Even if he has to wear something casual, the Dutchman would wear a plain white T-shirt with blue or black jeans.

At an event at this year’s Australian GP, he highlighted how he may not consider trying the bold and fashionable outfits his peer drivers like Lewis Hamilton wear. However, at the 2023 Australian GP, Verstappen was clearly in a fun mood to try a mullet wig along with his Red Bull mate Sergio Perez.

When Max Verstappen wore a mullet wig in Melbourne

Max Verstappen took part in a quiz with Kayo Sports alongside Perez before the action got underway at the 2023 Australian GP. The quiz was about Australian topics and the interviewer asked the Red Bull champion to wear a mullet wig.

Verstappen sportingly agreed to do so and had fun with the wig. Perez complimented that the blonde hair wig looked good on him. The reigning champion’s pictures in this wig went viral on social media as fans loved Verstappen’s goofy and fun look.

Apparently, this was also the weekend when Valtteri Bottas sported the mullet look for the first time. The Finnish driver’s girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell is an Australian cyclist and this leads Bottas to often have a trip Down Under. In the past two years, the Sauber driver has embraced Aussie culture a lot, and growing a mullet is a result of the same.

One would wonder if Verstappen embraces some Brazilian hairdo, courtesy of Kelly Piquet. However, the mullet is something he may not try anytime soon.