F1 2021 Esports schedule: Which weekends to watch out for the rest of 2021 for F1 Esports 2021 live events?

F1 2021 Esports events, organized by FIA, started on 13th October 2021 with the usual bells and whistles. Though, there are roster changes on multiple car Manufacturing teams.

Formula 1 is one of the most viewed sports on TV after football for decades now. Currently, the viewership has been steadily declining owing to the non-competitive nature of the sports in relation to other motorsports.

F1 games were released as a subsidiary of the FIA(Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) media monopoly dream back in the 90s. The dream may have ended with the Bernie Ecclestone era due to a horde of scandals and mismanagement problems.

Formula 1 Esports Series rarely attracts beyond 300,000 concurrent viewership. It had its maximum concurrent views in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

F1 2021 Esports Series started on 13th October, and already 3 rounds are done

Much to the dismay of the Formula 1 Executives, F1 Esports has never gained much traction. This is probably because racing games have never been a thing in gaming pro-circuit. It has always been FPS or MOBA.

However, in hindsight, the races are exhilarating. Most of them are 20 lap races. The last round in Austria (Österreichring) was won by Jarno Opmeer in his 2021 Alpine F1 car.

Even though Racing game tourneys occur, they are always targeted at a niche community. Also, the early cost involved to start deters most, if not all gamers looking to make a career out of the gaming industry.

The 2021 Esports F1 season schedule goes as follows:

ROUND 1: Bahrain 13 OCTOBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 2: China 13 OCTOBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 3: Austria 14 OCTOBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 4: Great Britain 27 OCTOBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 5: Monza, Italy 27 OCTOBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 6: Spa Francorchamps, Belgium 28 OCTOBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 7: Portimao, Portugal 24 NOVEMBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 8: Zandvoort, Netherlands 24 NOVEMBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 9: USA 25 NOVEMBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 10: Imola, Italy 15 DECEMBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 11: Mexico 15 DECEMBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

ROUND 12: Brazil 16 DECEMBER 2021 (19:30 GMT)

