F1 2024: The Season of Surprises—No Dominant Streaks, Just Pure Racing

In 2023, F1 races had an unspoken pattern — lights out, the cars race around for a fixed number of laps, and Max Verstappen won the race. Red Bull was dominant as out of 22 races, they had lost only once, and no matter how you marveled at the Austrian team’s dominance, racing had lost its charm.

In 2024, however, the story has unfolded quite differently. While the season initially seemed set to mirror the previous one—Verstappen winning seven of the first ten races—it has since turned into a battle among four teams.

Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes all started competing for victories, and it coincided with Red Bull’s fall from grace. Multiple issues, both behind the scenes and on the track, started plaguing the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, and surprisingly, Verstappen started finding it difficult to win races.

Surprises along the way

Verstappen’s own driving did not really fall off, but Red Bull’s inferiority and struggles with development gave other teams the opportunity to make major strides. Predicting race winners ahead of each Grand Prix weekend became increasingly challenging—a welcome problem for the F1 community.

The unique characteristics of each circuit played to the strengths of the various contending teams and drivers, allowing for multiple Grand Prix winners throughout the season. There have been seven different Grand Prix winners so far in 2024, with six of those drivers winning multiple races. The only star to have won just once is George Russell.

2024 could become the first F1 season since 2010 where no driver OR constructor ends up winning 3 races in a row. Four races left. Enjoy it all because this season has been a classic. pic.twitter.com/1nLVnKkjew — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) October 31, 2024

Verstappen still leads the pack with seven race wins, followed by Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris with three wins each. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Oscar Piastri each have two victories.

McLaren’s resurgence

At the 2024 Miami GP, McLaren brought a seven-fold upgrade package that bolstered their performance to the extent that they became F1’s fastest team, a tag they hadn’t held since the early 2010s. Norris, out of nowhere, started competing for race wins and became a serious contender for the title.

Yes, he missed on several opportunities to get the better of Verstappen, but overall, the Red Bull driver had not been under so much pressure since 2021 when seven-time World Champion Hamilton pushed him to the limit.

With McLaren winning five races so far this season and both drivers consistently scoring points, they currently top the Constructors’ Championship standings with four race weekends to go. If they manage to hold on, McLaren would win its first title since 1998.

Ferrari are late to the party

Ferrari was not in contention for the Constructors’ title in the early stages of the season, but they entered the foray in the last few months. After a difficult finish to the first half of the season, the Maranello-based outfit approached the post-summer break races with a determination to succeed.

You don’t wanna miss this one! Go behind the scenes of our #MexicoGP weekend The latest #SFFullAccess is now live on YouTube — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 30, 2024

They have won three races since the resumption of the season, including a 1-2 finish and 1-3 finish in back-to-back weekends in Austin and Mexico City respectively. This has given Ferrari a golden opportunity to fight for its first Constructors’ crown since 2008. They are just 29 points behind McLaren.

Mercedes’ inconsistency

Mercedes cannot be left out of the conversation while discussing the 2024 season and the surprises it brought. The most dominant team in the turbo-hybrid era (2014-2021), Mercedes had been in a slump since 2022, winning just one race in two seasons.

2024, however, saw the Mercedes name return to the top again, with Russell winning the Austrian GP. Then came Hamilton, who won his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP at Silverstone and followed it up with a victory in Belgium.

Among the race-winning teams of 2024, Mercedes has unfortunately been the most inconsistent. One weekend, they’re the fastest on the grid and in the next, they’re struggling to break into the top five.

Any more surprises?

With just four race weekends remaining, both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships are up for grabs. Individually, Norris is just 47 points behind Verstappen, having gained a 10-point advantage over his rival in Mexico by finishing P2, four places ahead of the Dutchman.

Norris needs to gain around 12 points per race on Verstappen to win his first-ever title. In the Constructors’ Championship, Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull remain in contention for the crown. Based on recent form, it appears McLaren or Ferrari may take the title.

However, given the unpredictability of 2024, could Red Bull have one final trick up its sleeve?