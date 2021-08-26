F1 Belgian GP Live Stream, Telecast 2021 and F1 Schedule: When and where to watch the Grand Prix this week

F1 Belgian GP Live Stream, Telecast 2021 and F1 Schedule: Formula 1 returns after an almost four-week long hiatus and it’s in Spa.

Formula 1 is returning with massive anticipation around it, as the summer break is over, and the title fight is still intense with half of the season still to go.

Mercedes are expecting to maintain their lead against Red Bull after the recent most points haul from Silverstone and Hungaroring. Meanwhile, Red Bull is seeking to clear its drought and reclaim its lost position at the top.

Lewis Hamilton has predicted that it would be a tough battle between the two drivers, at the same time, Max Verstappen is aiming to give all he has to claim his maiden championship.

Therefore, the Belgian Grand Prix is expected to provide all the drama, so it might be a mistake if you miss the cars surfing across the magnificent Eau Rouge this weekend.

F1 Belgian GP Live Stream, Telecast 2021 and F1 Schedule

Which channel will show the Belgian GP in the UK?

SkySports has the official rights over the broadcast of F1 in the United Kingdom, and their massive investment in the sport hasn’t allowed even F1 Pro Tv enter their domain till now.

Apart from that SkyGo app, the OTT service of the Sky will be showcasing F1, so for mobile viewing of the first race of the season, this could be the option.