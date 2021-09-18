“F1 is always pursuing an improvement that is not needed”– Fernando Alonso suggests F1 should be happy in its skin

“F1 is always pursuing an improvement that is not needed”– Fernando Alonso wants F1 to not think much about entertaining fans.

Fernando Alonso, who has been serving in Formula 1 for over two decades now, is unhappy with the ongoing reforms the sport is making. For him, F1 is undoubtedly very different from what it was back when he started.

Now, Alonso has advised F1 to not think much about changing the sport for the sake of fans while citing football as an example, which according to him, have several dull games despite being the most viewed sport.

“First of all, I think F1 is always pursuing an improvement that is not needed in a way,” he explained. “I don’t see any other sport so worried about making improvements to the show. I see football, which normally is the king of sports and there are so many games that are so boring.”

“The following week, there is not any drama, there is not any change and there is no suggestion how to change the game, to make the goal bigger, to make you play without goalkeepers to improve the show, there are no dramas.”

“Formula 1 should be happy and proud as a show because it is a very big thing.”

Qualifying is still critical to the whole Grand Prix

Even if the sprint races have displaced the qualifying from Saturday to Friday, Alonso says it is still a key event in the whole Grand Prix, as it still defines the whole flow of the weekend.

“Because we want to improve, my feeling is Friday is what is dictating the rest of the weekend because the qualifying is made by the car performance, not by the driver input,” he added.

“When you have only one set of tyres or one attempt, okay the car is the most important thing but the driver has to deliver on that minute and a half.”

“When you have one hour and six sets of tyres, you make one or two mistakes but then you put another set of tyres, you make another mistake – okay, you put on another set of tyres and at the end, you finish in the position you deserve.”

“That would be my opinion with experience. To really add some difficulty on Friday, maybe have one attempt, not six.”