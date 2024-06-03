F1 Journalist Lists Out the Circuits Where Red Bull Is Likely to Struggle in 2024

Red Bull’s RB20 is not showing signs of dominance as strong as its predecessor so far this season. Ferrari and McLaren are close and have dethroned Red Bull twice this season already. The Monaco street circuit, in particular, brought out the RB20’s flaws and displayed them on a silver platter. Now, The Race’s Edd Straw highlights other tracks that pose a similar challenge for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

On the latest episode of The Race F1 podcast, Straw said, “Singapore’s the really obvious one, but it’s really any track that’s bumpy with a lot of kerb riding. Conventional circuits should be fine.”

Red Bull‘s biggest issues in Monaco were the kerbs and bumps, which is why Straw mentioned Singapore – also a street circuit.

“Next race in Montreal, not perfect, given the kerbs there. Barcelona, RB20 territory, you’d think. Street tracks like Baku and Vegas obviously won’t be ideal. And then we saw Imola was a good example of where it can be difficult.”

The kerbs and bumps are compromising Red Bull’s ride height. As soon as the RB20 is set a little higher than its optimal window, it starts losing aerodynamic performance. This translates into an uncharacteristically shakier and slower car, which was their biggest problem in Monaco.

Verstappen also highlighted that it is a fundamental problem which doesn’t have a temporary solution. “We have had this problem since 2022, so it is not something new,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

With Ferrari and McLaren in the mix for wins too this season, Red Bull has work to do. But once F1 moves to more traditional circuits, Red Bull is expected to start dominating again. So, its rivals will look to take advantage of the places where the Austrian stable won’t be strong. A common belief within the F1 paddock is that that the 2024 season will be track-oriented.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admits Max Verstappen will increase the gap in Europe

The opening eight rounds of the season have seen Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren, all being stronger in certain circuits depending on their characteristics. Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur feels that the scenario will continue till the end of the campaign.

However, with the European leg of the calendar featuring more traditional tracks, Red Bull will be at an advantage in the coming weeks. Vasseur sees Verstappen extending his lead in the standings, and doesn’t think Ferrari will have it easy.

Canada could prove to be a difficult outing for Red Bull. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, too, has kerbs and bumps that should put Verstappen on the back foot. After Canada, however, the Dutchman is expected to be the favourite once again, especially with Red Bull’s pending set of upgrades.