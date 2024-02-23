F1 Points System: How Does Points Scoring Work in 2024?

F1, one of the most watched sports in the world, has fans all over the world rooting for their favorite drivers to win the championship. But how does this championship work? The simple answer is, the driver scoring the most number of points wins the world championship. Similarly, the points also decide the final standings, not just for the drivers, but for the teams too.

The system, however, is not very complex, as the number of points one can score is already in the rulebook. It is the same for all categories of motorsport, but let’s take a look at the F1 points scoring system.

In Formula 1, only the top 10 finishers of a race score points. Additionally, the driver who secures the fastest lap of the race will score an additional point, but there is a catch. To get a point for the fastest lap, the driver has to finish in the top 10.

P1 – 25 points

P2 – 18 points

P3 – 15 points

P4 – 12 points

P5 – 10 points

P6 – 8 points

P7 – 6 points

P8 – 4 points

P9 – 2 points

P10 – 1 point

This system, is applicable for the main Grand Prix races, upon more than 75% completion. For Sprint races, the number of points awarded is different.

Points scoring system for Sprint Races

When it comes to sprint races, the number of points awarded is considerably lesser. The races were introduced in 2021 to add more excitement to a Grand Prix weekend, and initially, the winner would get just 3 points, followed by 2 for the runner-up and 1 for the third-place finisher. Now, after a revamp, sprint races award more points, and are distributed amongst the top 8 finishers.

P1 – 8 points

P2 – 7 points

P3 – 6 points

P4 – 5 points

P5 – 4 points

P6 – 3 points

P7 – 2 points

P8 – 1 point

Points awarded for shortened F1 Grand Prix races

Sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances, a race could be abandoned after a few laps of running. What happens in that case? Are the points completely scrapped or do the drivers get full points? Well, this topic became a heated subject after the 2021 Belgian GP.

The race in Spa was marred by heavy rainfall. It affected the start of the race, and in the end, only two laps of racing behind the safety car happened. The FIA, however, decided to award half of the points for those two uneventful laps. After that, the authorities sat down to make new rules.

When under 25% of a race is completed

P1 – 6 points

P2 – 4 points

P3 – 3 points

P4 – 2 points

P5 – 1 point

For drivers finishing P6 or below, no points are awarded.

When 25% to 50% off a race is completed

P1 – 13 points

P2 – 10 points

P3 – 8 points

P4 – 6 points

P5 – 5 points

P6 – 4 points

P7 – 3 points

P8 – 2 points

P9 – 1 point

For drivers finishing 10th (or below, of course), they score no points.

When 50%-75% of a race is completed

P1 – 19 points

P2 – 14 points

P3 – 12 points

P4 – 9 points

P5 – 8 points

P6 – 6 points

P7 – 5 points

P8 – 3 points

P9 – 2 points

P10 – 1 point

Like a normal Grand Prix system, if a driver finishes below P10, there won’t be points up for grabs. In case the race distance exceeds 75%, full points will be awarded.