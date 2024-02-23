F1 Points System: How Does Points Scoring Work in 2024?
Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published
F1, one of the most watched sports in the world, has fans all over the world rooting for their favorite drivers to win the championship. But how does this championship work? The simple answer is, the driver scoring the most number of points wins the world championship. Similarly, the points also decide the final standings, not just for the drivers, but for the teams too.
The system, however, is not very complex, as the number of points one can score is already in the rulebook. It is the same for all categories of motorsport, but let’s take a look at the F1 points scoring system.
In Formula 1, only the top 10 finishers of a race score points. Additionally, the driver who secures the fastest lap of the race will score an additional point, but there is a catch. To get a point for the fastest lap, the driver has to finish in the top 10.
P1 – 25 points
P2 – 18 points
P3 – 15 points
P4 – 12 points
P5 – 10 points
P6 – 8 points
P7 – 6 points
P8 – 4 points
P9 – 2 points
P10 – 1 point
This system, is applicable for the main Grand Prix races, upon more than 75% completion. For Sprint races, the number of points awarded is different.
Points scoring system for Sprint Races
When it comes to sprint races, the number of points awarded is considerably lesser. The races were introduced in 2021 to add more excitement to a Grand Prix weekend, and initially, the winner would get just 3 points, followed by 2 for the runner-up and 1 for the third-place finisher. Now, after a revamp, sprint races award more points, and are distributed amongst the top 8 finishers.
P1 – 8 points
P2 – 7 points
P3 – 6 points
P4 – 5 points
P5 – 4 points
P6 – 3 points
P7 – 2 points
P8 – 1 point
Points awarded for shortened F1 Grand Prix races
Sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances, a race could be abandoned after a few laps of running. What happens in that case? Are the points completely scrapped or do the drivers get full points? Well, this topic became a heated subject after the 2021 Belgian GP.
The race in Spa was marred by heavy rainfall. It affected the start of the race, and in the end, only two laps of racing behind the safety car happened. The FIA, however, decided to award half of the points for those two uneventful laps. After that, the authorities sat down to make new rules.
When under 25% of a race is completed
P1 – 6 points
P2 – 4 points
P3 – 3 points
P4 – 2 points
P5 – 1 point
For drivers finishing P6 or below, no points are awarded.
When 25% to 50% off a race is completed
P1 – 13 points
P2 – 10 points
P3 – 8 points
P4 – 6 points
P5 – 5 points
P6 – 4 points
P7 – 3 points
P8 – 2 points
P9 – 1 point
For drivers finishing 10th (or below, of course), they score no points.
When 50%-75% of a race is completed
P1 – 19 points
P2 – 14 points
P3 – 12 points
P4 – 9 points
P5 – 8 points
P6 – 6 points
P7 – 5 points
P8 – 3 points
P9 – 2 points
P10 – 1 point
Like a normal Grand Prix system, if a driver finishes below P10, there won’t be points up for grabs. In case the race distance exceeds 75%, full points will be awarded.
