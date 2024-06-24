mobile app bar

F1 Presenter Prays for Alpine Academy Driver’s F1 Entry After Playing Key Role in French Team’s Improvement

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Of late, early season backmarkers Alpine have made huge strides in development, and capped their progress off with a double points finish first in Canada, and now in Spain. The mechanics and engineer deserve their flowers, but according to Will Buxton, the focus should also be on Jack Doohan, Alpine’s reserve driver.

Doohan puts in hours on the simulator every week, giving his team feedback on where they can improve.

“[Doohan] is a huge reason Alpine have gone from back of the grid to within half a second of pole,” said Buxton. Diligent, dedicated and insanely talented behind the wheel, he’s also one of the most insightful and thoughtful analysts I’ve ever worked with.”

Since Buxton has also worked with Doohan on the media pen in pre and post-race shows, he knows that the Aussie’s insights are thorough and his analysis is top-notch. As such, he would be sad to see him leave his side, once racing duties come calling.

Doohan’s work behind the scenes has been key to Alpine unlocking extra pace. What this also does is boost his chances of getting into F1 with Alpine themselves, because Esteban Ocon is leaving the team in six months.

Jack Doohan becoming an increasing favorite to replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine

Ocon’s 2024 season has been tumultuous off the track, as he fell out with teammate Pierre Gasly, and reportedly the team’s management too. Given there is a vacancy come the end of the campaign, experts pick Doohan as the perfect fit to replace the Frenchman.

Gasly’s contract also runs out at the end of the 2024 season, and there have been no talks of extending his deal yet. Thus, there remains a chance of the team fielding a completely new line-up for 2025, increasing the probability of Doohan becoming an F1 driver.

On Alpine’s list will also be Mick Schumacher, who drove for them in the World Endurance Championship this season. Another out-of-contract driver linked is Zhou Guanyu, whose deal also expires in 2024.

