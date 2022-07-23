F1

F1 twitter laughs out on Fernando Alonso after the 2-time World Champion’s antics get lauughed at by F1 grid

F1 twitter laughs out on Fernando Alonso after the 2-time World Champion's antics get laughed at by F1 grid
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
Dennis Rodman was sued for shoving a $100 bill in a waitress’s blouse and grabbing her bre*st
Next Article
Billionaire LeBron James hilariously refused to pick up the check during brilliant scene alongside Bill Haider in 'Trainwreck'
F1 Latest News
F1 twitter laughs out on Fernando Alonso after the 2-time World Champion's antics get laughed at by F1 grid
F1 twitter laughs out on Fernando Alonso after the 2-time World Champion’s antics get lauughed at by F1 grid

Fernando Alonso’s weaving in the Canadian GP was reviewed by the entire F1 grid and…