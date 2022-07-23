F1 twitter laughs out on Fernando Alonso after the 2-time World Champion’s antics get lauughed at by F1 grid

Fernando Alonso’s weaving in the Canadian GP was reviewed by the entire F1 grid and it received a wild reaction.

On Friday, 22nd July, the FIA held a meeting of all drivers. The French Grand Prix race director Eduardo Freitas was present.

Many issues from the pitlane speed to the baguette kerbs in the Paul Ricard circuit were discussed. The Grand Prix Driver’s Association (GPDA) took the opportunity to review several recent incidents and penalties.

This was to give drivers a better idea of why penalties are or aren’t applied. One of the examples shown was Fernando Alonso’s weaving in front of Valtteri Bottas on the 70th lap of the 2022 Canadian GP.

The Stewards noticed the Spaniard moving erratically ahead of Bottas’s car between turns 10 and 12. And it was clearly visible from Bottas’s camera.

The 2-time World Champion earned a 5-second post-race penalty. And went from seventh at the end of the race to ninth behind Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Alonso protested the incident earlier. But after the incident was replayed from several angles it was so clear that Alonso had made multiple illegal blocking moves.

The evidence was so clear that the entire room burst out laughing. All except maybe Alonso and his teammate Esteban Ocon! Because when the vote was taken on whether the penalty was justified, everyone leaving the Alpine duo voted yes.

F1 twitter reacts to Fernando Alonso’s antics

Fernando Alonso has been a fan favourite in F1 for generations. The hotheaded Spaniard is known for his threatening pace and cold humour. But this time F1’s online community was treated to another comical gold from Alonso.

A user tweeted the incident on their Twitter post. The Caption read, “this is so funny. What i wouldn’t give to have sat in on that meeting just to see Alonso get recked.” And the replies just keep getting better.

