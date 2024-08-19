Fernando Alonso Eyes to Secure a Historic Accomplishment That Remains “Unprecedented” for F1 Drivers

Reports of Fernando Alonso planning to retire from F1 after the 2026 season came out earlier this month, but the Spaniard is not looking to retire from motorsports. Alonso will be 44 years old when his deal with Aston Martin runs out, and he plans on competing in other racing disciplines, such as the Dakar rally.

Alonso previously took a hiatus from F1 at the end of the 2018 campaign. He shifted his focus to Endurance Racing, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans and also took part in Indy. But now, he is aiming for other things. The 42-year-old said,

“There are always things to be achieved. Winning the Dakar Rally is still on the wish list. The Indy 500, of course, but I’m not sure if I will do it again in the future. But Dakar I will. It will be unprecedented to win the Formula 1 World Championship, Dakar Rally and 24 Hours of Le Mans“.

Since Alonso suggested that he may not compete in the Indy 500 again, he may no longer be in line to win the ‘Triple Crown’ – an unofficial achievement that requires a driver to win the F1 Monaco GP, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indy 500.

500 millas completadas ! Una gran experiencia!✊️

Habíamos hecho ya la mitad de la remontada (P15 en a mitad de carrera) y ahí nos quedamos sin embrague! Cada pit stop era una arrancada manual con mecánicos empujando a la vieja escuela! Contento d todas formas! Gracias Indy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3n7Ew8XycY — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) August 23, 2020

Alonso competed in the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2019, but they weren’t fruitful outing, with his best finish being 21st.

The Dakar Rally, while not part of the Triple Crown, is nonetheless a highly prestigious event and could represent another significant achievement for Alonso. For now, however, Alonso’s biggest aim is to win the World championship with Aston Martin.

What are Alonso’s chances of winning the title with Aston Martin?

Alonso explained how winning the F1 title with Aston Martin would be the highlight of his career, and his best chance for doing the same could come in 2026 when F1 introduces new regulations.

Aston Martin will partner up with Honda – who have powered Red Bull to dominance in recent years – and team owner Lawrence Stroll has invested more than $100 million to set up state-of-the-art facilities in their Silverstone base.

Aston Martin is also the favorite to land legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey’s signature. This signing would increase the team’s chances of competing for the championship. In that case, Alonso could have one last shot to fight for the title, before he calls time on his F1 career.