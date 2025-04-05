Fernando Alonso Hails Max Verstappen for ‘Magical Moment’ in Japan

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: After winning his fourth F1 world title, Max Verstappen (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing shakes hands with Fernando Alonso in the pits at the conclusion of the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Street Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Over the past few seasons, F1 fans have become accustomed to seeing Max Verstappen set blistering laps to grab pole positions. However, most of the laps the Dutchman set before were when he had the fastest car underneath him.

That was not the case on Saturday, though, at the Suzuka International Circuit. Verstappen managed to set the timing charts alive to grab his 41st pole position in Japan despite the RB21 not being deemed anywhere near among the fastest cars this season.

And that was not it, as he also set a new lap record in the process. With a lap time of 1:26.983, he broke Sebastian Vettel’s earlier record of 1.27.064 from 2019.

With Verstappen laying down such a marker, it even left two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso impressed. The Spaniard, who has always held Verstappen in high regard, believes that the 27-year-old is perhaps the best driver on the current grid.

“There is no other driver at the moment that can drive a car and put it so high, higher than it deserves. It was a magical moment for everyone here,” said Alonso in the media pen after the session.

Previously, Alonso also sung Verstappen’s praises after the Red Bull driver won the 2024 Brazilian GP from 17th on the grid. “This is all down to him, I think this year, and he was the best. Always things to learn from a driver like him in this kind of performances this year,” Alonso had said.

With Verstappen being able to deliver such incredible performances in inferior machinery, it also goes to show that he is a clear level above his rivals, who have struggled to match him despite arguably having quicker cars.

Verstappen stuns McLaren in Japan

It was widely expected that one of the McLaren drivers would claim pole at Suzuka after how much quicker both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were compared to their rivals in the free practice sessions. Moreover, with Norris and Piastri also topping the timing charts in Q1 and Q2, it looked more likely that qualifying would go McLaren’s way as well.

However, as it is often said, one can never count Verstappen out. The Dutchman will manage to astonish his fans and rivals even when the odds are against him.

That said, it definitely does seem that it would be a massive challenge for Verstappen to keep the two quicker McLarens behind him over a full race distance. However, if anyone can pull this off, then it is definitely Verstappen, who has a brilliant record at Suzuka, having won the last three races at this track.