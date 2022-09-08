Fernando Alonso requests to feature in $7.04 Billion film franchise after Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso claims he would love to feature in the famous James Bond now that he has signed for Aston Martin for 2023.

In 2022, Fernando Alonso announced a shock move to Aston Martin. The Spaniard will replace the retirement-bound Sebastian Vettel and can remain there until the remainder of his career.

His departure from Alpine has surely made the drivers’ market highly volatile. But Alonso is eagerly waiting for his new stint with the Silverstone-based team.

And apparently, it’s not only limited to racing. Speaking on Instagram live in his native Spanish, Alonso joked about getting onto the silver screen, stating: “I would like to be featured on a James Bond movie, now that I signed for Aston Martin.”

Aston Martin is the iconic motor vehicle brand which is used by the lead character of the highly successful movie franchise, which has amassed over $7.04 billion.

And surely Aston Martin has featured so regularly in it that name James Bond is a synonym used with the luxury car brand. Many of the action and chase scenes are filmed with Bond driving furiously in an Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso was threatened by someone who had already decided to leave

Alonso is in the last year of his contract with Alpine. Thus, the French team obviously decided to negotiate his contract extension as they wanted him to stay.

But they thought they had a good end to the bargain and dismissed many demands of Alonso. This response by Alpine surely disappointed the Spaniard, and it ended with him joining Aston Martin.

Among all things, Piastri was also weaponized by Alpine to haggle over Alonso’s contract extension. But embarrassingly for the French team, the Australian had signed an agreement with McLaren in July.

In the saga of Oscar Piastri and Alpine, it is clear it is Laurant Rossi who’s big brother like and out of touch managment and negotiation style that resulted in this mess. He was hustlung Fernando Alonso of all the people and didn’t want to commit to Oscar. — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) September 3, 2022

Therefore, in this fiasco, Alpine lost two capable drivers and is now in a last-minute hunt to get a desirable candidate to replace Alonso. But going by Piastri’s words, he had informed Alpine about his intention to leave. Then why was he used so aggressively against Alonso?

