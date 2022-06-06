“Rubens Barrichello robbed”: Fernando Alonso will set longest Formula 1 career record in Azerbaijan

Fernando Alonso will be making the longest Formula 1 career record after he completes his race in the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso will set a new record for the longest F1 career beating Michael Schumacher by completing 21 years 3 months and 1 day on race day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.



Alonso has had an adventurous career. In which he shifted a lot of teams and came close to winning championships being on the back of the grid the man has done it all.



Looking Back Into Matador’s F1 Career



Alonso joined F1 as a rookie in the year 2001 to race for Minardi after winning the Spanish Junior championship. The Spaniard then went on to become the reserver driver for Renault in 2002 and got his seat at Renault in 2003.



Alonso won both of his Driver’s titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 ending Ferrari’s and Michael Schumacher’s dominating period from 2000 to 2004.





Fernando Alonso after his Championship Glory

Alonso then went to McLaren and partnered up with the rookie Lewis Hamilton. He and Hamilton ended the season tied on points and lost the driver’s title to Kimi Raikkonen in Ferrari by one point.



Alonso left McLaren after one season as he felt they favored Hamilton more than him. He came back to Renault after one season away for two years in which he won two races for the team.

Alonso’s quest to win more championships

Alonso had bigger dreams and wanted to win more World Championships so he joined Ferrari from 2010 to 2014. His stint in Ferrari was very toxic and ended in disappointment as he came close to winning the world championship in 2010 and 2012 but lost out to the young German driver Sebastian Vettel.



Alonso’s time in Ferrari can be explained as both the driver and the team not living up to the expectations. Alonso then joined McLaren from 2015 to 2018 which was the worst part of his career and Mclaren’s career also as they shifted to Honda who gave them an underpowered and a nonreliable engine.



After getting tired of fighting at the back of the grid Alonso planned on retiring from F1. Alonso retired from F1 in 2018 but made a come back with the newly branded Renault team Alpine and even got a Podium in the 2021 season at the Qatar Grand Prix.



Now Fernando is in his second season with Alpine and will have the longest career in F1 after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.