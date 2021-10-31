F1

“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel” – Alpine race engineer shares details of working relationship with former champion Alonso

“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel" - Alpine race engineer shares details of working relationship with former champion Alonso
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“Ben Simmons gets my vote, not LeBron James": Kevin Hart jokingly chose the Sixers point guard over Lakers' superstar to be the best player in the NBA
Next Article
“LeBron James will not win a one-on-one game against me”: Russell Westbrook was supremely confident in his 1v1 abilities versus the Lakers superstar on Kevin Hart's 'Cold as Balls'
F1 Latest News
“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel" - Alpine race engineer shares details of working relationship with former champion Alonso
“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel” – Alpine race engineer shares details of working relationship with former champion Alonso

“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel” – Alpine race engineer Karel Loos is satisfied…