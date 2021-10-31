“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel” – Alpine race engineer shares details of working relationship with former champion Alonso

“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel” – Alpine race engineer Karel Loos is satisfied with the communication with Alonso, and what he brings to the table.

Fernando Alonso is a two-time champion with Renault, their most recent champion. The team now known as Alpine has the Spaniard in their ranks from this season, and it has been a good ride so far, Alonso showing he has not lost his immense racecraft.

Karel Loos, Alpine’s race engineer has worked with the likes of Jolyon Palmer, Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz, and Daniel Ricciardo in the past. But clearly, nothing compares to working with the genius of Alonso.

Alonso is known to be pretty outright with his communication, known for his frequent radio outbursts. But interestingly, Loos reveals that he has been a man of few words this term.

And Loos loves working with him, as Alonso also helps the team with his point-of-view, but is always open to listening to the men-who-matter in the factory – the engineers.

“Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel. But you get to know each other better and better and understand what someone wants.

“He is very focused on the details. Fernando gives his opinion but doesn’t force it. If he thinks something but someone in engineering says ‘it’s different, and that’s why’, he accepts it and stands behind it fully.

“Fernando is very good at reading a race. That helps a lot.”

Alpine is currently battling with AlphaTauri for the P5 position but is expecting to be among the top teams when new regulations drop in from next season.

