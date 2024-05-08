Ferrari Boss Fred Vasseur Throws Imola GP Upgrade Threat to Red Bull

Ferrari will be bringing a new upgrade package on its SF-24 to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this month. And that has prompted team principal Fred Vasseur to throw an open warning to Red Bull about the enhanced competitiveness of its team.

“It’s an opportunity for us because if we are doing another small step, I think that we will be really in a position to fight with them every single weekend,” said Vasseur as per SB Nation. He also mentioned that Red Bull isn’t in its comfort zone in 2024 like they were last year.

Therefore, he sees an opportunity to attack the ‘vulnerable’ rivals, who, this time, might not be as fast as the previous year. On the other hand, Ferrari has had a good start to the year.

With one win in the hand, and regular podiums, they are breathing right beneath Red Bull’s neck, and with the new upgrade, they might level themselves against the reigning world champions. Ferrari seems to be serious about this upgrade as before travelling to Imola they have arranged a private test at Fiorana this week to know the car’s capabilities.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and even Oliver Bearman are reported to join this session. And this is not the first time when Vasseur has praised the car’s potential.

Even at the beginning of the season, he hinted at Ferrari having a good development ceiling this time. If he is right, then there could be an exciting season ahead.

Ferrari is not the only thorn for Red Bull

When Carlos Sainz won in Australia, it seemed like Ferrari was the only side to be an irritant to Red Bull this year. However, McLaren’s impressive Miami outing has totally transformed that thought.

With Lando Norris’ maiden F1 win, there are murmurs that McLaren might be even more competitive ahead in the season. Even the Papaya team brought some upgrades before they took the laps around the Miami International Autodrome.

Therefore, their first round of development actually worked for them. If McLaren’s trajectory does remain at this level, then surely 2024 can see a three-horse race for the title. However, Red Bull is still deemed to be the team to beat.

So, there would be no surprise if Max Verstappen goes on to win in Imola. But as per the current situation, he might face some difficulty in maintaining his absolute dominance.