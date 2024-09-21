Ferrari Team Principal Says the Constructors’ Standings ‘Can Change in No Time’

Ferrari has found a new stride in the 2024 championship after the summer break. Charles Leclerc won the Italian GP and followed it up with a strong performance in Azerbaijan. The Monegasque could’ve won in Baku but misjudged the tire life and paid the price. Yet, Frederic Vasseur explained that Ferrari isn’t focusing on the constructors’ championship.

McLaren took the lead in the standings after the Baku result. However, Ferrari isn’t too far behind with only 51 points separating the two teams. With seven races to go, the Scuderia can easily make up the difference in just a few Grands Prix. However, the Ferrari team principal suggests that the pendulum can swing in either direction.

For the first time since 2014, McLaren lead the way! A double points finish for Williams also leapfrogs them above Haas! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/7vFoqu8qKI — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

According to Formule1.nl, Vasseur said, “We are taking it race by race. The constructors’ championship standings are difficult to read; they can change so quickly.” He added, “It doesn’t matter if you are in the first or second group, the competition is so close.”

“We are in a good run, but that’s how it has been with many teams. You never know where you’re going to end up.”, he added.

With Red Bull struggling with the RB20’s balance issues, Ferrari and McLaren are likely to be the contenders for the championship. With the longest F1 season nearing the end, the power unit reliability might also play a role in the championship.

Coming into the Singapore GP, both McLaren and Ferrari were expected to be up there, fighting for the pole position and the win. The practice sessions indicated that the Scuderia and the papaya team are in a league of their own with Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc challenging for the fastest times.

Ferrari seems to be the better team in the long-run pace. However, a 40% chance of rain on the race day can throw in a spanner for the top teams and bring Mercedes or Red Bull into contention.