Flavio Briatore Gives Insight Into Alpine’s Promise For the Future

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

When Flavio Briatore’s return to Enstone was announced earlier this year, he made it clear that he wanted to turn Alpine’s luck around. The man, formerly in charge of the team when it was called Renault, revealed he had plans to get them back to the podium places in the next two years.

Briatore appeared on the Formula for Success podcast, where Eddie Jordan asked him how he intended to do so. With Alpine down in the dumps since the 2024 season began, even getting into the points has been a daunting task.

Briatore, however, did not see that as a reason to be demotivated. He claimed he was “very happy about the challenge.” 

One of F1’s most controversial figures, Briatore also promised to make Alpine a regular face on the podium by 2027. But his involvement had many heads turning in the F1 paddock. He was at the epicenter of the Crashgate scandal, which rocked F1 and got him banned from the sport.

But now that he is back, Briatore has ambitious plans for the future of Alpine and its drivers.

What are Alpine’s plans for its second driver?

Jordan asked Briatore if Alpine had shortlisted any driver for the vacant seat on the team in 2025. The latter, however, revealed that they had not.

At the moment, their focus is on building the team and improving its performance, and because of this, Pierre Gasly remains the sole confirmed driver for the French team next season.

A proper structure in the commercial, technical, and management departments is what makes a difference, according to Briatore. Having just a good driver worked when the Italian was last in charge of an F1 team (2010). But, that is no longer the case.

However, Carlos Sainz was someone on his mind. The Spaniard was available on the market for a long time, but he recently revealed that he would join Williams next season. Now, Briatore does not have anyone he is after and is putting all his energy into helping Alpine get better.

