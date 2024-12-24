Flavio Briatore Puts Franco Colapinto to Alpine Rumors to Rest but Jack Doohan Still Cannot Relax

Ever since Franco Colapinto’s brilliant debut at the 2024 Italian GP, the Argentine has been linked to a full-time seat in the sport. However, as the season concluded in Abu Dhabi, there weren’t any race seats available. But rumors of Colapinto driving for Alpine haven’t died down.

This came as bad news for Jack Doohan, who had been signed by the Enstone-based team. However, team advisor Flavio Briatore has seemingly put those rumors to rest. That said, his response to Alpine’s links with Colapinto won’t put the mind of Doohan at ease.

Doohan told Auto Motor und Sport, “The only certain thing is death. We are going to start the year with Pierre (Gasly) and Jack (Doohan), I guarantee it. After that, we’ll see during the season.”

Alpine: l’ombra di Colapinto si allunga su Doohan Al momento Jack Doohan è il compagno di squadra designato di Pierre Gasly in Alpine. Ma dovrà dimostrare di meritarsi il posto con un Flavio Briatore non troppo convinto della sue capacità.#F1 https://t.co/uSwXwXs1hL — Formulacritica (@formulacritica) December 24, 2024

This means that Doohan will not be able to rest on his laurels of making it to the pinnacle of motor racing. The Australian will have to dig deep and ensure that his performances help him retain his seat in the sport for 2026 and beyond.

Colapinto could land an F1 race seat as early as 2025

If the 2024 season has taught us anything, then it is that driver contracts don’t mean much in the F1 paddock. Logan Sargeant lost his seat to Colapinto mid-season at Williams, while Daniel Ricciardo lost his to Liam Lawson.

Therefore, going into 2025, there is no certainty that Alpine will stick with Doohan if the Australian struggles to deliver. If he isn’t able to keep up with Gasly, then Alpine may indeed consider offering the second seat to Colapinto.

And if there is any season when there is a good chance that there could be mid-season changes, then it is 2025. With six rookies set to compete next year compared to none in 2024, there is a decent possibility that one of them gets replaced mid-season if they underperform.