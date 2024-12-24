mobile app bar

Flavio Briatore Puts Franco Colapinto to Alpine Rumors to Rest but Jack Doohan Still Cannot Relax

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Franco Colapinto(L), Jack Doohan(R)

Franco Colapinto(L), Jack Doohan(R)
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ever since Franco Colapinto’s brilliant debut at the 2024 Italian GP, the Argentine has been linked to a full-time seat in the sport. However, as the season concluded in Abu Dhabi, there weren’t any race seats available. But rumors of Colapinto driving for Alpine haven’t died down.

This came as bad news for Jack Doohan, who had been signed by the Enstone-based team. However, team advisor Flavio Briatore has seemingly put those rumors to rest. That said, his response to Alpine’s links with Colapinto won’t put the mind of Doohan at ease.

Doohan told Auto Motor und Sport, “The only certain thing is death. We are going to start the year with Pierre (Gasly) and Jack (Doohan), I guarantee it. After that, we’ll see during the season.”

This means that Doohan will not be able to rest on his laurels of making it to the pinnacle of motor racing. The Australian will have to dig deep and ensure that his performances help him retain his seat in the sport for 2026 and beyond.

Colapinto could land an F1 race seat as early as 2025

If the 2024 season has taught us anything, then it is that driver contracts don’t mean much in the F1 paddock. Logan Sargeant lost his seat to Colapinto mid-season at Williams, while Daniel Ricciardo lost his to Liam Lawson.

Therefore, going into 2025, there is no certainty that Alpine will stick with Doohan if the Australian struggles to deliver. If he isn’t able to keep up with Gasly, then Alpine may indeed consider offering the second seat to Colapinto.

And if there is any season when there is a good chance that there could be mid-season changes, then it is 2025. With six rookies set to compete next year compared to none in 2024, there is a decent possibility that one of them gets replaced mid-season if they underperform.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these