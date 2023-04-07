Former F1 Champion Believes Fernando Alonso Has Everything to Become a Team Principal

Fernando Alonso already seems to have a bright future in F1 after his racing days are over, that is at least according to former driver Damon Hill. Hill sees the Spaniard as someone who has all the qualities in him to be a fantastic team principal.

In a recent interview, the 62-year-old explained how Alonso’s desire to be actively involved in everything, from driving to strategy building, makes him an individual that would be perfectly suited for such a job. It is these same qualities that also give Alonso the acumen to be a top driver.

‘He has to become a team manager’: Hill on Alonso

While speaking on the NationF1 podcast, Damon Hill said, “He (Fernando Alonso) has to become a team manager, because he would be brilliant. He just understands this game”.

The 62-year-old explained his point by making a reference to the pivotal role Alonso played in securing a podium for Aston Martin last weekend in Australia. During the Australian GP, there was a point when the Spaniard seemed to have fallen outside the points after he made contact with Carlos Sainz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant (@astonmartinf1)

However, since a red flag followed soon after the contact was made, Alonso knew very well from his experience that there was a chance that the stewards would restart the race in the same order. Hence, he immediately brought this to the notice of his Aston Martin team and prompted them to try their best to ensure that he did not lose his P3 position.

Since Alonso seems to do such a fine job in multitasking, Hill believes that the 41-year-old requires more responsibility. Hill then hilariously concluded his remarks by stating that Alonso could also be a ‘lawyer’ because of his ability to have know-how about everything.

Fernando Alonso’s 2023 campaign kicks off brilliantly

After several years of him seemingly having made the wrong moves to a team, Fernando Alonso finally seems to have timed his move to Aston Martin perfectly. The Spaniard currently finds himself third in the championship with 45 points, just behind the two Red Bulls of reigning champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

As for Aston Martin, they have made a remarkable improvement from last season. After finishing seventh in the Constructors’ Championship last year with just 55 points, Aston Martin are currently in second place this year and have already scored 65 points. They are nine points clear of third-placed Mercedes and a further 30 points clear of fourth-placed Ferrari.