“It’ll be interesting to see how he adapts in an F1 car”: McLaren set to provide American sensation Colton Herta with his first Formula 1 opportunity

McLaren F1 team announced on Saturday that IndyCar star Colton Herta will be a part of their MC35M testing programme in 2022.

Herta has been long linked to a F1 stint. The 21-year old is one of the brightest prospects in IndyCar and has been frequently mentioned when it comes to talking about the future of F1.

Herta became the youngest winner in IndyCar history back in 2019. At the age of just 19, he made history by winning a race at the COTA.

It’s no secret that the young American wants to make a name in the sport. In an interview earlier this year, Herta admitted that he would love to drive in F1, if given an opportunity.

The California native will now get his big break in the pinnacle of motorsports. Herta will be behind the wheel of the MCL35, for a testing programme later this year. The date of the test hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’ll take place sometime during the 2022 season.

The programme comes as a part of the ‘Testing of Previous Cars’ (TPC) provision. This enables F1 teams to test out their one year old cars. It allows teams to give a chance to younger drivers and also evaluate their potential to test them for the future.

Colton Herta is a proven racing talent, says McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl

Since making his debut in the NTT IndyCar series, the young American has gone on to become one of the most talked about motorsport athletes in the country. So far, he has six wins and seven pole positions in the series.

McLaren’s team principal Andreas Seidl feels that Herta’s opportunity is richly deserved.

“Colton is a proven talent in IndyCar and we will be interested to see how he adapts to a Formula 1 car”, the German said.

“We believe this testing programme will provide him with valuable experience. While demonstrating the benefit of expanding previous car testing to showcase promising drivers for the future.”

In 2021, there were rumors of Michael Andretti (his current IndyCar team owner) completing a take-over of the Alfa Romeo team. Andretti wanted an American driver behind the wheel of his F1 car, and Herta was rumored to be his number one choice.

Andretti have now officially applied for entry into F1 from the 2024 season onwards. So Herta’s involvement in McLaren’s programme may just be a way of getting the 21-year old some wheel time in the sport before the potential big move.

