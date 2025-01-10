Franco Colapinto Could Take Over Jack Doohan’s Seat as Early as Imola

The driver grid for the 2025 season was complete with Franco Colapinto missing out on a seat after reportedly being in talks with both Red Bull teams, Sauber, and Alpine. However, there has been a late twist in the tale for the 21-year-old Argentine.

Alpine has roped him in as a test and reserve driver on a multi-year deal, not something teams mention about reserve drivers. So, this puts Jack Doohan in a very precarious situation.

Ever since Alpine announced signing Colapinto as their reserve driver, speculations have been running wild over what this could mean for Doohan if he fails to perform in 2025. The perception around the Australian youngster hasn’t been the best as he finished only third in the F2 standings in 2023 and didn’t necessarily blow the field apart during his two seasons in F2.

Breaking: Franco Colapinto will return to F1 in 2025 as an Alpine test and reserve driver pic.twitter.com/F0oxMWb4JR — Autosport (@autosport) January 9, 2025

Many feel that Doohan may not thrive in F1 like other junior talents — Oliver Bearman, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Gabriel Bortoleto. Perhaps that is why, Alpine are keeping their options open to replace the Aussie if he falters.

But how will such a situation work out? F1 photojournalist Kym Illman has revealed some details from various reports about Doohan’s contract that explain the French team’s arrangement.

“I understand from various reports that his contract is only for six races. Where does that put us in the season? Well, the sixth race is Miami. Could that be Jack’s last race?”, he said. After Miami, F1 will travel to Imola, which is where Alpine could take a call on Doohan’s fate if he isn’t delivering good enough results.

It could happen in Miami as well if the Enstone outfit counts the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP as one of these six races. As things stand, these are only speculations, which have arisen because Alpine have brought Colapinto on board despite having two reserve and test drivers — Paul Aron and Ryo Hirakawa.

What is Alpine up to with Colapinto and their other reserve drivers?

Alpine’s Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Doohan will start the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly. He had hinted at approaching Colapinto besides having Aron as a reserve, just in case things don’t work out with their new full-time driver.

However, Colapinto’s arrival at Alpine doesn’t make sense for the likes of Aron and Hirakawa. Aron in particular has been gunning for a promotion to F1, having performed well in junior formulas. Last season, the Estonian driver finished third in the F2 standings.

Colapinto coming to the French team is a bigger blow to Aron’s ambitions than Hirakawa’s. Having competed in various endurance racing series, Hirakawa has earned a name for himself already. The Japanese driver is a winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has also won two World Endurance Championship (WEC) titles with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

So, his objective with Alpine may just be to gain F1 testing experience and help the team while not necessarily gunning for a full-time seat in the sport. But if Doohan falters in 2025, it seems highly likely that Alpine will look to promote Colapinto ahead of Aron since the Argentine is just 21 and has already had some experience under his belt.