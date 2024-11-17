mobile app bar

Franco Colapinto Dating Rumors: Who is China Suarez?

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Franco Colapinto, racing for the Williams Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

From being an under-the-radar talent in F2, Franco Colapinto has garnered a lot of attention, thanks to his surprisingly good performances for Williams as Logan Sargeant’s mid-season replacement. His fan following has skyrocketed and as a result, his dating life has also come under the spotlight.

The F1 social media community has dug deep into Colapinto’s rumored relationship with Argentine actress Maria Eugenia Suarez, also known as China Suarez. The 32-year-old is a popular actress and singer from Buenos Aires, the country’s capital city.

Reports of Colapinto dating Suarez first surfaced when she followed the Williams driver on Instagram after his F1 debut at the Italian GP. Some even claimed that Colapinto tweeted that Suarez following him was the “proudest moment” of his life, although the post never gained traction, with Colapinto presumably having deleted it.

The 21-year-old has been busy since then, and only news about a potential 2025 seat circulated the internet. However, the Suarez-Colapinto rumors have risen again recently, with pictures and clips of the two together being shared all over social media.

These clips—allegedly showing the duo spending time in Madrid—have become a major talking point for gossip columns and social media threads. Naturally, fans have tried to connect the dots and theorize about a potential relationship, even though it’s unnecessary, given that they haven’t made anything public.

Suarez’s professional and personal life

Suarez has been in the spotlight in Argentina for her on-screen work and her songs. She started her career in the 2000s via television, steadily making her way to her debut feature film Abzurdah in 2015. She received multiple accolades for that and went on to feature in several other films.

As for her dating history, Suarez has been in two serious relationships. The 32-year-old was in a relationship with actor Nicolas Cabre, with whom she had a daughter in 2013. Following that, she was in a six-year relationship with Benjamin Vicuna, during which they had a son and a daughter.

F1 Twitter has been buzzing about Colapinto potentially dating a mother of three, though all in good taste. As for his official social media posts and stories, there is nothing concrete to confirm these rumors as of yet. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the 21-year-old driver is primarily focusing on building his racing career for now, rather than his dating life.

