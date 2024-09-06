Franco Colapinto Turns Social Media Prank Into an Opportunity to Flirt With Mexican Popstar’s Ex-GF

The newly signed Williams driver, Franco Colapinto recently pulled off a prank on social media, but it ended up leading to a surprise interaction with an Argentine singer, Nicki Nicole — who is also the ex-girlfriend of popular Mexican rapper Peso Pluma.

Colapinto decided to have some fun with his followers on Twitter (now X) as he posted a “single view photo” and a “video”, but there was a catch — the photo and the video were both completely blank.

His post garnered a reach of over 7 million views and caught Nicole’s attention. As shared on Instagram by @f1gossippofficial, a small back and forth between the two started when Nicole commented on Colapinto’s prank, saying, “I can’t open (the photo),” to which Colapinto replied, “I’ll send it to you privately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

While Colapinto has recently made a few headlines for replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams, Nicki is a well-established artist in her own right, having been nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2020. Though she didn’t win the award, the nomination itself was a big milestone in her career.

Nicole had been dating Peso Pluma since 2023, however, earlier this year in February, she announced that they had ended their relationship.

Why did Nicole and Pluma break up?

The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Latin Grammys, but things started to look shaky in February 2024. Nicole unfollowed Pluma on Instagram and deleted their photos together, which led to rumors of a breakup. She later shared a statement on her Instagram story explaining the cause of the split.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of. When you’re not taken care of and when there is no respect, I will not stay there. From there I will leave”, Nicole wrote.

Nicki Nicole anunció su separación de Peso Pluma: “Con mucho dolor, sepan que me enteré de la misma forma que ustedes” pic.twitter.com/p0Zz3g4xnx — fefe (@fedeebongiorno) February 13, 2024

The following month, the 24-year-old singer confirmed their breakup during an interview with Billboard as she thanked her fans for helping her heal, “People already knew it and it was uncontrollable. What has healed me the most these days are the people, my fans. I received many messages from women congratulating me on the message I sent.”