Fred Vasseur Clarifies Ferrari Had No Leaks About Lewis Hamilton’s Move – “Leaked by Someone From the UK”

Back in the end days of January, the F1 world was set alight with strong rumors of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari. On the 1st of February, this news gained credibility with the official announcement coming from the Briton himself. This subsequently started a conversation about who was the source behind leaking the secret that Ferrari kept from everyone else.

Speaking to Motorsport, Fred Vasseur remains unsure of who the leak was but is certain that it did not come from Italy.

Over the years, Ferrari has become infamous for not doing a good job of keeping secrets. Thus, keeping Hamilton’s news a secret until a couple of days before the announcement was a huge win for the Maranello-based outfit. Addressing the same, Vasseur felt that the reports first emerged from Hamilton’s home nation. He said,

“We had no leaks. I think it was done by purpose by someone from the UK.”

On the other hand, the leaks were not unfathomable. This is because Mercedes has been going through a tough time, languishing in the midfield, and driving for Ferrari had always been the Stevenage-born driver’s dream.

Ferrari is a Championship-starved outfit, and signing someone as experienced as Hamilton is key. The seven-time World Champion knows what it takes to win on the track, and his expertise could help the outfit’s smooth functioning overall.

Vasseur, as a result, expects his latest signing to play an integral part in the team’s overall workings.

Meanwhile, with Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes, the Silver Arrows have a mega task on their hands – replacing him. There isn’t a shortage of suitors, but choosing the right one remains key.

Toto Wolff’s difficulties in choosing Lewis Hamilton’s successor

With Hamilton’s future away from Mercedes sorted, the Brackley-based outfit is hoping to achieve the same in the coming weeks. Team Principal Toto Wolff has lofty ambitions as he looks to lure Max Verstappen away from Red Bull. But the chances of it happening are rather slim, owing to Mercedes’ poor mechanical package.

17-year-old Kimi Antonelli remains another exciting prospect, but the team could turn to experience in favor of letting the young Italian driver develop. For that, Carlos Sainz is a viable alternative.

However, Sainz is reportedly not happy with the one-year deal Mercedes has offered.

Nonetheless, Wolff remains clear on one thing, and that is George Russell being the leader after Hamilton. The Austrian believes Russell has what it takes to be the new face of Mercedes. Additionally, he claimed that he couldn’t wish for a better team leader than the 26-year-old.