Fred Vasseur Identifies Mistakes, Tells Ferrari to ‘Understand What Lewis Expects’ to Improve in China

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Motorsport FIA Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix 2025 v l Team Principal Frederic Fred Vasseur Scuderia Ferrari at the press conference

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Ferrari had a disappointing outing at the season opener in Australia last weekend. With much anticipation riding on Lewis Hamilton’s debut for the team, he could only muster a P10 finish at the chequered flag.

His teammate Charles Leclerc finished two places up the road after a strategic blunder cost them.

With the Ferrari strategists having failed to predict the intensity of the rain, they pitted their drivers too late and this resulted in them losing key positions.

In the end, team boss Fred Vasseur explains what they need to do to rectify their mistakes with the Chinese Grand Prix right around the corner.

“It certainly wasn’t a clean race, but the strategy was difficult. We probably need to find a better way to communicate between the car and the pit lane. We’ll learn from this, but it’s not a problem,” he said per Speedweek.

Hamilton himself struggled to communicate effectively with his new race engineer Ricardo Adami on his Ferrari debut. This led to a tense few exchanges between the duo with them still taking time to understand each other.

Going into the race weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit, Vasseur believes the team needs to understand the #44 driver’s needs better.

“We need to improve communication and understand what Lewis expects from this communication. Only in such situations can we learn and be much better next week,” he added.

How can Ferrari improve communication with Hamilton?

On more than one occasion during the Grand Prix, Hamilton seemed irked by Adami. In the end, the seven-time world champion requested radio silence and wanted to be left alone during the race.

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 analyst Karun Chandhok believes that it’s just a matter of time before they get along. “He and his engineer Riccardo Adami need to have a bit more time to understand just how much communication Lewis wants and what type of information. They just need to build that bond,” he explained.

Adami isn’t the only element within Ferrari that Hamilton needs to acclimatize with. In fact, the #44 driver has been pretty vocal about his struggles with adapting to the SF-25. Since his debut in 2007, the Briton has only driven Mercedes-powered cars and 2025 marks his first time with a Ferrari power unit.

This meant that he is yet to understand the various tools on offer for him to drive the car. “The settings it [the engine] requires are different, and a different way of driving and a different set-up on the steering wheel,” he explained per Sky Sports F1.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

