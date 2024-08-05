mobile app bar

Fred Vasseur Names 3 Tracks Well Suited for Ferrari in the 2024 Season

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fred Vasseur Names 3 Tracks Well Suited for Ferrari in the 2024 Season

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Since assuming the team principal’s role in 2023, Fred Vasseur has helped Ferrari become a better team overall. However, the Italian outfit has been going through a rough patch since winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Vasseur has recently reassured that they are working hard to get out of this slump and named three tracks where he thinks Ferrari will do really well in the second half of 2024.

Per Formu1a.uno, Vasseur emphasizes the importance of bringing new parts to the car as soon as possible to improve performance. However, he acknowledges that the team is working at the limit of development due to the budget cap and other constraints.

“We failed in England, Spain, and Canada,” said the Frenchman. “We overreacted to some problems and lost too many points… We are pushing like hell. I think Monza, Singapore, and Baku will be more well-suited tracks for us, less so Zandvoort. We will have to try to limit the damage there and we will try to introduce new parts as soon as possible.”

Vasseur also stressed the importance of finding the right balance between performance upgrades and maintaining a reliable car. Ferrari started the season as the closest challenger to Red Bull. However, they failed to add performance to the car as they introduced new upgrades.

The Scuderia even started making some bad strategy calls that cost them several points. As a result, McLaren overtook them for second place in the constructors’ championship. Despite these challenges, Vasseur remains confident that Ferrari can stay competitive throughout the season.

Vasseur explains how the grid has bunched up in 2024

In 2023, Red Bull was miles ahead of all the other teams with Verstappen winning races by huge margins. However, that’s no longer the case this season as all the teams have improved massively. Vasseur highlighted that Ferrari had a similar race in Hungary this season as in 2023, but the gap to the winner was considerably smaller.

“We also see how when someone gets P4-P7 they are not 60 seconds behind Max like in previous years. Ferrari in Hungary did as in 2023, but the gap has reduced from 65 to 20 seconds. Everyone is pushing and improving.”, the Frenchman said.

With McLaren now 21 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship, it’ll be interesting to see if the Italian outfit can claw back the advantage with 10 races to go in the season.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these