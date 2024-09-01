Fred Vasseur Saw It Coming: Lewis Hamilton’s Self-Doubt Revealed Long Before Monza

Lewis Hamilton will take to the grid for his 348th race at the Italian GP, a milestone no one has touched. Despite his countless records and accolades, it’s hard to imagine a legend of his caliber would harbor any self-doubt. Yet, after a disappointing qualifying session at Monza, he faced the media with an unexpected vulnerability on Ferrari turf, a stage that will soon become his own. Ironically, long before the partnership, Fred Vasseur noted how this doubt could be Hamilton’s hidden strength.

Convinced pole position was his, Hamilton qualified 6th in Monza. A poor performance in his eyes, disappointment was justified. However, Hamilton’s statements after seemed concerning. He faced the media pen saying, “Qualifying has been my weakness for a minute now and I can’t figure it out. I’ll keep trying.”

The ever-positive champion was beating himself up. Vassuer, who has known Hamiton since his karting days, shared his perspective. In a Red Flags Podcast discussion a year ago, the mastermind behind Hamilton’s Ferrari move said, “I remember perfectly Lewis in F3, F2, he was the guy who told me most often – ‘I had a poor drive.’ “

He also added how this was a positive reflection on Hamilton as a driver. “You need to be very self-confident to be able to say ‘I did a poor job’. ‘I’m still the best one don’t worry, but I did a poor job today.’ “

A new chapter with Ferrari awaits Hamilton, but leaving Mercedes must invoke a lot of emotions for Hamilton, who also discussed how seeing his replacement impacted him in Monza.

Hamilton affected by Kimi Antonelli’s announcement

Blaming himself for missing out on pole, his emotions piled on with Antonelli’s contract announcement that morning. “The car has been feeling much better than the last race and the team deserve better. Maybe they’ll get that with Kimi.”

Although sentimental, the gentleman wished his successor well. Although aware of the announcement, nothing prepared Hamilton for the heaviness that came after. He confessed, “I woke up and it was very, very surreal just to have it at least officially confirmed, my seat’s going, that I’ve held onto it for so long, so it was quite emotional this morning.”

A lot is happening in Monza. The excitement of the Tifosi to welcome Hamilton next season, Hamilton off the back of two race wins with Mercedes, Antonelli taking over, and his time ticking at Mercedes.

He has a clear desire to regain his once unshakeable grip on qualifying. With 104 poles to his name, his last was at the 2023 Hungarian GP- a far shout from his days of back-to-back poles. As his journey with Mercedes nears its end, Hamilton is driven to finish on a high and blaze a trail at Ferrari, where a new chapter awaits him.