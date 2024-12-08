Fred Vasseur Says ‘Sensitive’ Lewis Hamilton Wasn’t Always “Surrounded, Supported, Loved” by Mercedes

The Abu Dhabi GP marked Lewis Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari in 2025. He made the announcement even before the start of the 2024 season. Since then, he had a roller coaster of a campaign, which started on an underwhelming note. Mercedes then saw an upsurge in performance and Hamilton bagged two wins.

Things later went back to their disappointing normal before the year’s end. Nevertheless, it was a stint Hamilton and his fans will never forget. In over a decade with the Silver Arrows, the Briton bagged six world titles while the team took home eight.

One would take that number to be safe to call Mercedes ‘the team of Hamilton’s life’. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur does not necessarily agree with that assessment, though.

“The team of his life? We will judge it in two years, thank you,” laughed off Vasseur after the Abu Dhabi GP. “It didn’t always go well. He is someone quite sensitive who needs to be surrounded, supported, loved he could have had the feeling that it was not always the case this season,” he added.

Vasseur’s comment might borrow legitimacy from Hamilton’s personal struggles throughout the season. After constantly being out-qualified by his teammate George Russell, the seven-time champion put up a dejected front in his media interactions. At one point, Hamilton admitted to giving up after trying everything he could.

That led to rumors of ‘Russell bias’ at Mercedes floating in the F1 media. With Hamilton awaiting his exit, many believed Hamilton was kept out of key meetings. Moreover, favoring the driver who will stay with the team for years to come is not as ludicrous a thought as one would make it out to be.

Vasseur confident Hamilton will turn his fortunes at Ferrari

Vasseur believes Hamilton will leave his poor form at Mercedes before moving to his new team. The Frenchman can already see signs of that happening through Hamilton’s performance in Abu Dhabi. Despite starting the race in P16, Hamilton drove remarkably well to finish P4, ahead of Russell, who started in P6.

“After, I think when he smelled the blood or at least the smell of Russell in front today he put everything back and he showed that he is quick. I was never worried, I know what he has in mind, I think for us it will be an added value in addition,” Vasseur concluded.

Unfortunately, Hamilton will not drive for Ferrari in the post-season testing in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari failed to come to an agreement with Mercedes on that front. Surprisingly, the Italian outfit released their outgoing driver Carlos Sainz prematurely to fulfill those duties at Williams.